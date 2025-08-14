SHAPXO Joins Iconoclast for UK Representation

Ukrainian-born commercial and music video director SHAPXO has joined Iconoclast for UK representation. Known for blending surreal, dreamlike worlds with high-end VFX and digital craft. With a background in visual storytelling and a sharp eye for CGI, he creates strikingly stylised films that feel both cinematic and otherworldly. Currently based in Warsaw, he has started making noise in the industry through his campaigns for PUMA featuring A$AP Rocky, NIKE with Erling Haaland and Citroen’s C5 launch.

A double threat, SHAPXO founded the boutique post- production studio Abyss Digital in Warsaw, redefining possibilities in post-digital filmmaking, and facilitating his campaigns for the likes of Nike, Puma, Yamaha, and artists like A$AP Rocky, Don Toliver, and Chris Brown.

Iconoclast UK managing director Jean Mougin noted that, “Shap has built an un-matchable arsenal with Abyss Digital, and has the momentum to be an un-stoppable force in the commercial world. Anything is possible with him. We’re so pleased to have him with us in the UK.”

SHAPXO’s work has been widely recognised and awarded too by Berlin Commercial, Shark Awards, and Eyecandy’s Directors of the Year. Whether for fashion, music, or commercial worlds, his distinct fusion of technical precision and creative ambition defines a visual style that constantly reinvents itself.

