Tesco Ireland Turns Everyday Debates into Value Wins

​BBH Dublin has unveiled a new campaign for Tesco Ireland, putting a witty spin on the age-old question of value, and proving once and for all that when it comes to Tesco, you 'can’t argue with that.'.



Launching nationally on May 27th, the campaign brings new life to the Tesco Value platform, shifting away from just price-match mechanics and embracing the emotional satisfaction of a shop well done. At the heart of the creative is a simple but powerful insight: Cheap isn't the same as value for money.



The campaign leads with a humorous, high-energy 60-second TV spot that escalates the pineapple-on-pizza debate to absurd national proportions - complete with news reports, Joe Duffy call ins, and next door neighbour rants. The wider rollout includes social (Instagram, TikTok, YouTube), in-store activations, and eye-catching OOH placements at bus shelters and billboards across Ireland, each featuring Tesco’s bold red value stickers and the signature line: 'Can’t argue with that.' The film was directed by Amara Abbas through Iconoclast. Media was handled by Mindshare.

“Tesco wanted to reassert their value credentials in a way that feels true to Irish shoppers,” said Luke Till, creative director at BBH Dublin. “So we tapped into something uniquely Irish: their love of a good debate. Whether it’s pineapple on pizza, the ‘correct’ shade of tea, or the eternal tomato-fruit-or-veg question, the spots mirror those classic conversations that divide the nation. But there’s one thing we can all agree on: money spent at Tesco is money well spent.”

Customers want and need more than just the cheapest option - it’s about knowing their money has been well spent while getting the great quality of Tesco” said Rebecca Stenson, head of trade marketing at Tesco Ireland. “We loved how BBH Dublin’s creative tapped into something so culturally rooted and relatable. The great pineapple-on-pizza debate might divide the nation, but one thing everyone can agree on is real value - and with Clubcard Prices and Aldi Price Match, Tesco delivers just that.



Designed to resonate with everyday Irish families, the campaign marks a strategic pivot from competing on price alone to celebrating the feeling of emotional reward.



See more work from Tesco Ireland here.