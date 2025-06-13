Why It Is Time to Talk Honestly About Belly Pain

The Buscopan team has launched a new digital-first global platform - 'We 💚 Bellies' - taking the brand's belly obsession to bold new heights.

The team of Buscopan and No-Spa, brands in Opella's portfolio, created the campaign in response to consumer insights which show that over half (60%) of people who suffer from belly pain (not related to menstrual pain/cramps) are mistreating their symptoms, with the majority using traditional painkillers.

In reality, traditional painkillers are not tailored for non-menstrual stomach cramps caused by spasms that can result in discomfort.

The campaign pays tribute to real bellies, with an innovative approach that combines scientific research with compelling storytelling.

Developed through a collaboration between Buscopan's team of experts, medical researchers and creative experts from MRM Spain, CRAFT, and Iconoclast, the initiative transforms complex medical insights into accessible, actionable information.

​Félix Del Valle, chief creative officer, MRM said, “We’ve unapologetically put real bellies front and centre — celebrating their diversity while reframing the conversation around belly pain. By turning medical insights into human stories, we’ve created a campaign that puts belly pain in the spotlight, empowers and connects.”

A bold, cinematic hero film acknowledges a little-known fact that the gut is a muscle and belly pain might be attributed to muscle cramps.

It captures the nuanced experiences of abdominal pain, demonstrating the critical difference between purely symptomatic relief from painkillers versus a more targeted treatment of pain caused by cramps4

The campaign features 35 assets and will be rolled out across over 15 markets worldwide.

Anna Humiecka, global brand GM, Buscopan and No-Spa commented that, “We developed the ‘We 💚 Bellies’ platform as a comprehensive love letter to our bellies. It uses real bodies and real stories while challenging people to move beyond a one-size-fits-all approach to their health.”

“We want to give bellies a voice in order to educate consumers on how important it is to treat belly pain at the root cause.”

“Each digital asset is carefully designed to educate consumers about the limitations of standard pain relief and identifying when specialised treatment is necessary.”

“By educating on belly pain, we are legitimising people’s concerns and empowering them with a real solution that is simple to understand and easy to action. It’s more than a quick fix. It’s real care.”

The 'We 💚 Bellies' platform takes a digital-first approach spanning social media, OLVs and display, as well as out of home and point of sale communication. The inclusive assets celebrate bellies of all shapes and sizes in their natural habitats – showing just how much Buscopan team takes care of bellies.

