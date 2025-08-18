Droga5 London Appoints Charlotte Farrington as Managing Director

​Droga5 London, part of Accenture Song, has appointed long-time creative leader Charlotte Farrington to managing director, effective immediately. Charlotte will report directly to Bill Scott, CEO of Droga5 London.

A recognised force in the UK creative industry, Charlotte steps into the role following her tenure as managing partner at Accenture Song Brand (formerly Karmarama), where she led high-profile clients including Lidl and Plusnet and delivered some of the agency’s most creatively ambitious work.

Her appointment follows Droga5 London’s recent leadership additions of Tara Ford as chief creative officer and Will Hodge as chief strategy officer, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to creative excellence, cultural impact, and modern brand transformation.

Charlotte has been a pivotal figure in the business for over 15 years, having joined the original Karmarama team. Throughout her career, she has played a central role in building the agency’s creative reputation, leading iconic campaigns such as ‘This is Belonging’ for the British Army and delivering purpose-driven work for organisations including Cancer Research UK and Save the Children. Her portfolio also includes standout work for Nintendo, BBC, The Guardian, and Just Eat.

The appointment comes at a moment of renewed momentum for Droga5 London, as the agency continues to grow under a refreshed leadership team and the backing of Accenture Song’s global scale and capabilities.

“I genuinely believe in what we’re building here,” said Charlotte Farrington. “The Droga5 name is built on undeniable creative firepower – but it’s the next chapter that excites me most. We’re small enough to stay nimble, and brave enough to push boundaries, all while being supported by the world’s biggest data and technology powerhouse. There’s a restlessness in the building right now – a hunger to challenge ourselves and reimagine how creativity drives growth for clients and meaning for our people.”

“I couldn’t be more excited for Charlotte to take on this role,” said Bill Scott, CEO of Droga5 London. “She is already a pivotal leader and is central to realising our ambitions. With an exemplary track record of delivering outstanding creative work and forging trusted client partnerships, she brings restless ambition and relentless energy to everything she does. She will thrive as our MD, and I can’t wait to partner with her for what’s next.”

Charlotte’s appointment reflects the agency’s ambition to continue shaping the future of creativity in the UK market, blending deep brand expertise with new tools, the best talent, and bold thinking.

