senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Roberto Carlos Brings Home the Bud for Budweiser's FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Spot

23/06/2025
19
Share
Budweiser unveiled its partnership with football legend as the master of deliveries

Budweiser has celebrated the return of Bring Home the Bud for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 . It's the ultimate delivery, free beer for the winning club and its fans.

While more details of the campaign are set to be announced throughout the tournament, Budweiser has unveiled its partnership with football legend Roberto Carlos, the master of deliveries, in a new film.

“There’s nothing like the feeling of bringing home a trophy and with Budweiser, we’re turning that feeling into a global celebration. I’m proud to join the 'Bring Home The Bud' campaign for the FIFA Club World Cup and raise a toast to the legends and fans making history.” said Roberto Carlos.

The 'Bring Home the Bud' football tradition is already making an impact as signature Budweiser-branded red beer shipping containers are making appearances in cities across Brazil, the UK, and China to build excitement for the ultimate payoff for the winning club and its home supporters.

In the UK, the 'Bring Home The Bud' crate was launched by former England and Chelsea player Gary Cahill, visiting Manchester and London, the home cities of both British clubs in the FIFA Club World Cup , to celebrate the start of the biggest moment in club football yet.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Weber Shandwick
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Weber Shandwick
Bring Home the Bud
Budweiser
23/06/2025
FIFA Club World Cup
Budweiser
06/06/2025
VE Day
Ancestry
09/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1