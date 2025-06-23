Roberto Carlos Brings Home the Bud for Budweiser's FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Spot

Budweiser has celebrated the return of Bring Home the Bud for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 . It's the ultimate delivery, free beer for the winning club and its fans.



While more details of the campaign are set to be announced throughout the tournament, Budweiser has unveiled its partnership with football legend Roberto Carlos, the master of deliveries, in a new film.

“There’s nothing like the feeling of bringing home a trophy and with Budweiser, we’re turning that feeling into a global celebration. I’m proud to join the 'Bring Home The Bud' campaign for the FIFA Club World Cup and raise a toast to the legends and fans making history.” said Roberto Carlos.

The 'Bring Home the Bud' football tradition is already making an impact as signature Budweiser-branded red beer shipping containers are making appearances in cities across Brazil, the UK, and China to build excitement for the ultimate payoff for the winning club and its home supporters.

In the UK, the 'Bring Home The Bud' crate was launched by former England and Chelsea player Gary Cahill, visiting Manchester and London, the home cities of both British clubs in the FIFA Club World Cup , to celebrate the start of the biggest moment in club football yet.