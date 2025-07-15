Resources Run Dry, Happy People Don’t...

Jo Petroccia has over 20 years of agency experience in resource management and operational roles.

Tired of seeing resource management treated as nothing more than a game of human Tetris, Jo developed resource management training that helps businesses get the most value from their resource management planning.

Most recently, Jo co-created two new workshops: Understanding Agency Finance and How Scope Creeps.





LBB> In one sentence, what’s the issue on your mind right now?

Jo> We’ve got to stop thinking about people as ‘resources,’ they're so much more than that!

The term resource is default in agency language, especially around scheduling and staffing.

But people aren’t puzzle pieces we plug into empty slots.

Each person brings unique skills, goals, personalities, and ambitions – both personal and professional – that need to be considered. When we refer to people as resources, we unconsciously strip away their individuality and reduce them to units of output.





LBB> Why does it matter to you?

Jo> Because I see first-hand how this kind of thinking leads to ‘human tetris.’ Our job isn’t just to “fill the gaps” – it’s to align people with work that challenges and fulfils them. It’s about helping people thrive, not treating them like an endless resource that is limitless.





LBB> Why does it matter enough to the wider industry?

Jo> Because it’s unsustainable. When staff are treated as a ‘resource’, it leads to poor decision making, misalignment between people and the work they’re doing, it leads to churn, disengagement, and poorer outcomes for clients. People aren’t just a cost line on a spreadsheet – they are the agency.





LBB> Why does it remain an issue?

Jo> Partly because “resource” is so deeply embedded in our operational language. It's convenient and neutral, but it also creates distance from the human side of work..





LBB> What should we be doing about it?

Jo> We need to shift the mindset around resource management. Instead of asking “Who’s available?”, we should be asking “Who’s right for this?” That means understanding people’s strengths, aspirations, bandwidth, and even their learning goals.

The aim should be to balance agency needs with individual development, not simply fill slots.





LBB> And what are the first steps?

Jo> Start by acknowledging that words matter – language shapes culture.

Make time to understand the people on your team: their goals, their growth areas, and their limits.

Make resource management a crucial discipline in your agency – ensure everyone knows why it exists and the value it adds.

Talk to people. Listen. Then plan.





LBB> Any parting thoughts?

Jo> We’re stuck with the term “resource,” but that doesn’t mean we have to adopt the mindset that comes with it. Avoid the ‘human Tetris’ approach and make sure you put people at the heart of your resource planning.

