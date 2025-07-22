senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Thought Leaders in association withPartners in Crime
Group745

How to Build a Truly Inclusive Production Crew

22/07/2025
12
Share
The team at The Industry Club and The Industry School says while diverse casting is more visible than ever, true inclusion must extend behind the lens

Earlier this year, our very own Leila Bartlam, head of global production and content production trainer at The Industry School, contributed an essay to Little Black Book’s feature article, ‘Why Inclusion in Production Is Vital to Craft’. The piece brings together perspectives from across the creative industry on why true representation matters—not just in front of the camera, but throughout the entire production process.

While Leila’s thoughts were summarised in the main article, we’re proud to share her full essay below, in which she explores the real work behind creating more inclusive production environments and why it’s so essential to creative excellence.

How to build a Truly inclusive Production Crew

While diverse casting is more visible than ever, true inclusion must extend behind the lens. On-set equity starts long before the cameras roll, with who gets hired and how they're supported. This includes not only crew, but the agency, production company and post-production team.

I’ve started to embed the Inclusion Kick-off meeting into the production life cycle.Unlike a typical pre-bid or PPM, this dedicated session brings together producers, agency teams, and clients to align on one goal: assembling a representative team and crew. Many aim for at least 50% of the crew and production team to come from underrepresented groups, including women, people of colour, LGBTQ+ professionals, disabled talent, older individuals, neurodivergent creatives, and people from lower socio-economic backgrounds. However, I have recently heard my colleagues saying, ‘as many as possible. ’Top tip – combine your inclusivity meeting with a sustainability meeting!

This approach isn’t about box-ticking. It’s about widening the lens to bring in talent with diverse lived experiences, including individuals who may have faced historic barriers to entry but possess the skills to elevate the work.

And inclusion doesn’t stop once names are on a call sheet. On-set environments must also be accessible, psychologically safe, and flexible. That could mean ensuring the location is wheelchair-friendly, adjusting call times for chronically ill or neurodivergent crew, using plain-language briefings and visual schedules, or offering anonymous ways for crew to share feedback.

As shown in industry reports by the APA and Cannes Lions’ Inclusion Index, inclusion is no longer optional. It’s a marker of excellence and creativity. Because when crews truly reflect the world we live in, the stories they help tell are richer, braver, and more human.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from The Industry Club and The Industry School
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from The Industry Club and The Industry School
Training: Print Production
The Industry School
07/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1