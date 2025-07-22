Earlier this year, our very own Leila Bartlam, head of global production and content production trainer at The Industry School, contributed an essay to Little Black Book’s feature article, ‘Why Inclusion in Production Is Vital to Craft’. The piece brings together perspectives from across the creative industry on why true representation matters—not just in front of the camera, but throughout the entire production process.

While Leila’s thoughts were summarised in the main article, we’re proud to share her full essay below, in which she explores the real work behind creating more inclusive production environments and why it’s so essential to creative excellence.

How to build a Truly inclusive Production Crew

While diverse casting is more visible than ever, true inclusion must extend behind the lens. On-set equity starts long before the cameras roll, with who gets hired and how they're supported. This includes not only crew, but the agency, production company and post-production team.

I’ve started to embed the Inclusion Kick-off meeting into the production life cycle.Unlike a typical pre-bid or PPM, this dedicated session brings together producers, agency teams, and clients to align on one goal: assembling a representative team and crew. Many aim for at least 50% of the crew and production team to come from underrepresented groups, including women, people of colour, LGBTQ+ professionals, disabled talent, older individuals, neurodivergent creatives, and people from lower socio-economic backgrounds. However, I have recently heard my colleagues saying, ‘as many as possible. ’Top tip – combine your inclusivity meeting with a sustainability meeting!

This approach isn’t about box-ticking. It’s about widening the lens to bring in talent with diverse lived experiences, including individuals who may have faced historic barriers to entry but possess the skills to elevate the work.

And inclusion doesn’t stop once names are on a call sheet. On-set environments must also be accessible, psychologically safe, and flexible. That could mean ensuring the location is wheelchair-friendly, adjusting call times for chronically ill or neurodivergent crew, using plain-language briefings and visual schedules, or offering anonymous ways for crew to share feedback.

As shown in industry reports by the APA and Cannes Lions’ Inclusion Index, inclusion is no longer optional. It’s a marker of excellence and creativity. Because when crews truly reflect the world we live in, the stories they help tell are richer, braver, and more human.