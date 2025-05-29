In 2019, one of the UK’s most recognisable retail brands took a bold step in transforming its marketing operations by launching a dedicated in-house creative agency. The move was designed to streamline campaign delivery, improve brand consistency across digital and traditional channels, and reduce reliance on external partners.

After some initial startup challenges, it became clear that improving operational efficiency would be key to sustaining the growth and success of the in-house agency. Central to this ambition was building a high-performing project management team that could handle the scale, speed, and complexity of the work ahead.

In 2025, the brand partnered with The Industry School to deliver a practical and highly tailored project management training programme. Working closely with internal stakeholders, we designed a bespoke version of our end-to-end project management workshop, which focused not only on the fundamentals but also on equipping the team with the tools, mindset, and behaviours needed to thrive in an in-house agency model.

The training brought project managers from diverse backgrounds together under a unified framework. Using real-world examples and live project documentation, we helped the team gain clarity on roles and responsibilities, improve cross-functional collaboration, and adopt a more strategic and forward-thinking approach to delivery. The impact was immediate—participants reported improved communication, stronger planning, and more confidence in managing internal client expectations.

The success of this foundational programme sparked further engagement. Senior project directors within the business approached The Industry School to deepen their learning and extend the capabilities of the wider team. We responded with a series of advanced workshops covering key areas such as simplifying project processes, empowering teams, and confidently managing stakeholders and risk.

These sessions were tailored specifically to the retailer’s evolving needs and delivered in a format that balanced strategic thinking with hands-on tools and techniques. By investing in the long-term development of their people, the brand has been able to embed a confident, capable project management culture at the heart of their in-house agency—ensuring smoother delivery, clearer communication, and stronger creative outcomes across the board.

This partnership is a clear example of how bespoke training, delivered in the right way, can transform how internal teams operate and collaborate—ultimately driving better business results.​

Read the full case study at theindustryclub.co.uk to learn more about the impact of our training and how we can support your team.