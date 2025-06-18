Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment and Autodesk Host Legends Dinner at Cannes Lions

Monday night, Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment partnered with Autodesk to host the Legends Dinner, an evening of meaningful conversation and connection over a curated culinary experience supported by Always Alpha. With Boardroom as its official media partner, the event brought together a dynamic group of leaders across media, sports, entertainment, and marketing to celebrate the designing and making of greatness in women’s sports.



“The women’s sports industry is projected to reach $2.35B in revenue in 2025, up 25% from 2025. To build on the momentum, it’s important to convene the most influential leaders across industries – from sports to entertainment to marketing – to keep the business opportunity top of mind while also celebrating and recognising the foundation legends of the industry have built. With Autodesk designing and making the future of industries, I can’t think of a better partner to punctuate the conversation and drive progress forward,” said Laura Correnti, founder and CEO, Deep Blue Sports & Entertainment.

This event comes on the heels of Autodesk getting announced as the Official Design and Make Platform of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA. Over the next four years, Autodesk’s software – used by designers, engineers, builders, and creators – will support LA28’s no-new-permanent venues plan: a commitment to build LA28’s footprint by adapting existing or building temporary infrastructure. Autodesk has decades of behind-the-scenes experience in this arena, making the brand uniquely positioned to help LA28 retrofit scores of venues across Southern California. This undertaking goes beyond a typical sports marketing deal with the power to shift global events including and beyond the Olympics going forward.

After cocktail hour, the Legends Dinner opened with remarks from Laura Correnti, founder and CEO of Deep Blue Sports & Entertainment and basketball legend and Deep Blue Partner Sue Bird before transitioning into a fireside chat on designing and building greatness. Speakers included Autodesk CMO Dara Treseder and seven-time USA Track and Field Gold Medallist, as well as Saysh and Always Alpha co-founder, Allyson Felix in a conversation moderated by CNBC senior media and Technology Correspondent Julia Boorstin. Attendees included soccer legend Megan Rapinoe, former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz, UCLA women’s basketball star Lauren Betts, to name a few people, with a surprise performance by five-time Grammy award winner Jon Batiste capping off the evening.



This event functions as part of Deep Blue Women’s Sports Yacht Club, supported by JPMorganChase and Genius Sports and featuring The Wellness Oasis – an immersive experience at the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. This three-day experience, continuing through Wednesday, June 18th, is designed to spotlight the business opportunity and innovation happening in the women’s sports ecosystem through curated conversations, networking, mental health and wellness, and entertainment - all hosted at Deep Blue’s beachside space, the newly renovated Maëma - all in proximity to the Palais and the heart of the Festival.

