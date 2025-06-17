senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Reel Factory Welcomes Filmmaker Luke Shanahan

17/06/2025
10
Share
Luke, who has worked with brands including Telecom/Spark, Holden, ASB, TAB and the Co-Op Bank joins the directors roster

Known for his moody visuals, sharp storytelling and the cult psychological thriller Rabbit, Luke Shanahan brings a unique voice to the Reel Factory roster. Blending art-house edge with commercial polish, Luke’s repertoire spans film, television and advertising. Widely regarded as one of Australia’s most compelling writer-directors, Luke’s body of work encompasses both comedy and emotional drama.

“We’re stoked to have Luke join the roster. He’s got a real knack for storytelling - sharp, cinematic, with a bit of that dark humour we love. His work has a real edge, but it’s also got heart. We’re excited to see what kind of stories he’ll help bring to life” says Reel Factory company director Dan Watkins.

After graduating from film school and directing several award winning short films, Luke began his career under the mentorship of acclaimed producer Michelle Bennett (Chopper, Mr Inbetween) at Cherub Pictures, working alongside contemporaries Justin Kurzel, Nash Edgerton and Cate Shortland.

Luke is very well known to the New Zealand commercial scene having spent several years with Mark Foster at Robbers Dog then Nik Beachman at Thick As Thieves where he directed award winning work for Telecom/Spark, Holden, ASB, TAB and the Co-Op Bank while his globally awarded 'Little Fibs' spot for NZ Post through FCB took out Best Direction of a Commercial at the (ADG) Australian Directors Guild Awards.

“I loved the freedom that working within the NZ industry gives me and allows me to view every project as expansive and without a creative filter that often stifles a lot of great ideas in OZ. I feel my best work has come out of that place. More please” says Luke.

Recently, Luke’s debut feature, the psychological noir/thriller Rabbit, premiered at the Melbourne International Film Festival and was hailed as a critics pick, achieving an impressive 83% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes (no easy feat).

But he does want people to recognise that he’s very funny too.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Reel Factory
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Reel Factory
Moto
Oakley
18/03/2025
Skate Your Dunks
Nike
18/03/2025
Skate Your Dunks
Nike
18/03/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1