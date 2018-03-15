Real State Farm’s Agents Are Here to Help _____Go Right

State Farm’s “Here to Help _____ Go Right” campaign has launched nationally today. The next chapter in the “Here to help life go right” brand platform, this new campaign will bring further meaning and context to State Farm’s multi-year brand reframe.

Created by DDB Chicago, “Here to Help ___ Go Right” is a fully integrated campaign anchored by five new spots that feature real State Farm agents from across the country. The creative sheds some humorous light on a variety of insurance moments, both expected and unexpected, to show how State Farm—and their many agents—are there to help when misfortune strikes.

In each spot, the blank is filled in with a new story—a new way to define life—demonstrating the breadth of ways State Farm can help it go right. Before they launch on March 15, you can watch all the videos by clicking below --

Across all of the films, the message is clear: State Farm is more than just another insurance company. With the brand’s empathetic approach, agents help customers’ lives go right in countless ways. It’s what separates State Farm from the rest of the category and what inspired this new “Here to Help __ Go Right” creative platform.

"Here to Help __ Go Right" will run nationally across broadcast, OLV, radio, social and digital, starting March 15. "Pothole" ran during the season finale of "This is Us" on March 13.
















