senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Real State Farm’s Agents Are Here to Help _____Go Right

15/03/2018
58
Share
Comedic campaign created by DDB Chicago, features real State Farm agents and sheds light on a variety of insurance moments

State Farm’s “Here to Help _____ Go Right” campaign has launched nationally today. The next chapter in the “Here to help life go right” brand platform, this new campaign will bring further meaning and context to State Farm’s multi-year brand reframe.

Created by DDB Chicago, “Here to Help ___ Go Right” is a fully integrated campaign anchored by five new spots that feature real State Farm agents from across the country. The creative sheds some humorous light on a variety of insurance moments, both expected and unexpected, to show how State Farm—and their many agents—are there to help when misfortune strikes. 

In each spot, the blank is filled in with a new story—a new way to define life—demonstrating the breadth of ways State Farm can help it go right. Before they launch on March 15, you can watch all the videos by clicking below --

Across all of the films, the message is clear: State Farm is more than just another insurance company. With the brand’s empathetic approach, agents help customers’ lives go right in countless ways. It’s what separates State Farm from the rest of the category and what inspired this new “Here to Help __ Go Right” creative platform.

“Here to Help __ Go Right” will run nationally across broadcast, OLV, radio, social and digital, starting March 15. “Pothole” ran during the season finale of “This is Us” on March 13. 





Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from DDB Chicago
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from DDB Chicago
Start Your Legacy
Coors Banquet
07/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1