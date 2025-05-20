senckađ
DDB Chicago Wins Creative and Strategy Assignment for Bimbo Global

20/05/2025
DDB Chicago will amplify brand loyalty, awareness, associations, and perceived quality across key international platforms

Following a competitive pitch, DDB Chicago has been selected to lead the creative and strategy assignment for the Global Bimbo masterbrand, part of Grupo Bimbo. Charged with connecting all their corporate activation pillars to the flagship brand, DDB Chicago will amplify brand loyalty, awareness, associations, and perceived quality across key international platforms. This expansive remit encompasses existing partnerships and will bring to life Grupo Bimbo’s “People. Passions. Planet.” framework - empowering communities, celebrating athletes’ passions, and reinforcing the brand’s sustainability commitments at every major touchpoint.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Bimbo on the global stage,” said Jaime McGill, head of strategy at DDB Chicago. “By giving brands an emotional advantage, we tap into what truly moves people. Our team is excited to bring the power and warmth of this extraordinary brand to life, nourishing what people love, in every way they experience it.”

This announcement follows Bimbo Brands USA’s 2024 consolidation of its creative strategy, social, influencers, PR, commerce, production, and media business with Omnicom.

