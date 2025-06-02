senckađ
news
Raye’s Billion-Stream Breakfast Inspires Weetabix Tribute in Croydon

02/06/2025
After the singer marked her milestone by eating from a Spotify plaque, BBH London and Weetabix roll out a bold OOH campaign in her hometown, celebrating her success with a golden twist on 'Have you had yours?'

This week, the British singer-songwriter Raye celebrated hitting a billion streams of her single “Escapism” by eating Weetabix from her Spotify commemorative plaque and sharing the moment online with the caption 'God bless TikTok.'

Now that she’s had hers, Weetabix is returning the compliment in a campaign created by BBH, which hits the streets of Croydon – Raye’s hometown.

A series of large-format posters will appear, featuring four records. Three look like normal vinyl LPs but one is shiny gold with a label saying 'Croydon’s Very Own'. The poster also features the iconic Weetabix strapline: 'Have you had yours?'

Lorraine Rothwell, head of brand and marketing at Weetabix, said, "When Raye turned her streaming success into a Weetabix moment, we knew we had to celebrate her in true Croydon style. She’s a cultural icon, and this playful tribute is our way of saying – she’s clearly had hers!"

Felipe Guimaraes, executive creative director at BBH, said, “Weetabix at its best is a brand that exists and speaks in culture. It has a heritage of reactive work that leverages the iconic brand idea of ‘have you had yours’. This is one of those moments. With Raye doing a billion streams, she’s obviously had hers.”

It’s not the first time Weetabix has paid tribute to an icon in an unexpected way – in 2022, BBH’s 'They had theirs' OOH campaign appeared the day after England’s Lionesses won Euro 2022.

The campaign runs on 31 May and 1 June 2025, with media planning and buying by Mindshare.

