Range Rover Extends Partnership with The Championships, Wimbledon 2025

​Range Rover continues its official partnership with The Championships, Wimbledon for the second year, uniting the luxury automotive brand with the prestigious tennis tournament.

A hallmark of British tradition, The Championships is a global highlight of the summer social and sporting calendars. Watched by millions around the world, the Grand Slam will once again be supported by Range Rover as the Official Vehicle Partner for 2025, speaking to JLR’s long-standing partnership with The Championships, spanning over a decade.

This year, Range Rover has developed a multi-channel campaign to bring the spirit of the partnership to UK clients and fans across broadcast, social media, editorial, experiential and retail channels. Informed by its 55-year celebrations and placing its exclusive Range Rover SV at the heart of the creative execution, the tone of Range Rover’s campaign is refined, punctuated with copy that reflects the understated and wry British sense of humour.

Sitting alongside a series of adverts destined for broadcast, digital, print and direct to client communications, Range Rover has created two complimentary social campaigns to run during The Championships. Comprising eight short films, the ‘Codes of Conduct’ series pays homage to the visitor etiquette set by Wimbledon throughout the tournament, whilst ‘For the Love of Detail’ features four of Wimbledon’s skilled custodians responsible for preserving its legacy of craftsmanship, telling the human story behind The Championships.

The campaign highlight is an out of home ‘takeover’ at key travel hubs used by Wimbledon guests including Waterloo Station and will also appear across video on demand and linear broadcast channels, on YouTube, and through print and digital publishers for an omnipresent feel.

Experiential activities include a captivating installation within the grounds of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) for visitors to explore and enjoy, and exclusive hospitality for Range Rover clients and special guests.

Creating a presence outside of the grounds, Range Rover and Range Rover Sport vehicles will support Wimbledon with luxury transport for players, their teams, and officials throughout The Championships. Vehicles will use AELTC’s on-site charging infrastructure to maximise their electric range of up to 75 miles, supporting Wimbledon’s commitment to become more environmentally responsible.

Outside of SW1, a collaboration with long-time Wimbledon supporter and luxury brand Harper’s Bazaar UK, provides Range Rover a natural home for both long- and short-form storytelling. From style and culture to heritage and craftsmanship, together the two brands examine the parallels and shared values that underpin Range Rover’s partnership with Wimbledon, and celebrate them with curated content across Harper’s Bazaar’s print, digital and social channels.

Range Rover has also developed a partnership with Britain’s prestigious luxury men’s media brand, Esquire, that centres on a Wimbledon-inspired menswear style-guide. Editor in chief, Teo Van Den Broeke, shares his expert commentary on how to dress for a day at the tournament and will be shared in a newspaper format for spectators, fans and guests, and across digital and social platforms.

Alan Nicolson, brand director, Range Rover UK said, “We were delighted to partner with Wimbledon, The Championships last year for the first time, and this year, we’ve created an all-encompassing campaign to celebrate the partnership. Our campaign has humour and humanity at its heart, we want to bring that sense of Britishness, for which both Wimbledon and Range Rover are revered, to life in a way that’s engaging for audiences.”

