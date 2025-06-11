EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
news
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Awards and Events in association with
Awards & Events
Awards and Events
Droga5's 2025 Cannes Contenders
11/06/2025
lbbonline.com
223
LIKE
ADD TO COLLECTION
11/06/2025
Share
Droga5, part of Accenture Song, shares its 12 contenders for this years Cannes Lions, featuring work for Lidl, Xbox, Coors and more
Meat and Livestock Australia - The Comments Section
Dublin Samaritans - The 26th Minute
Lidl Ireland - Look a Lidl Like Paul
Lidl - Lidl Jacket
Agency for Nature - The Talking Tree
Xbox - Wake Up
Molson Coors - Obstructed Brews
Accenture - The Pass
HP - Tap
Chase - Next Thing You Know
CIF - Dirty Mouth Sponsorship
Sayakaboshi Elementary School - Sayakaboshi Elementary School
Credits
Add my Credit
Awards and Events in association with
Awards & Events
More News from Droga5 Dublin
Brand Experience & Activation is “Boundary-less”: Droga5 UKI CCO Tara Ford on the Power of Getting People Talking
11/06/2025
How Droga5 Dublin, Part of Accenture Song, and Samaritans Found Good Listeners to Save More Lives
05/06/2025
Sbu Sitole to Lead 2025 LIA Audio & Radio Jury in Las Vegas
04/06/2025
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Droga5 Dublin
Look a Lidl Like Paul
Lidl
11/06/2025
The 26th Minute
Dublin Samaritans
11/06/2025
Small Change
Smyths Toys Superstore
15/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1