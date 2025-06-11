senckađ
Droga5's 2025 Cannes Contenders

11/06/2025
Droga5, part of Accenture Song, shares its 12 contenders for this years Cannes Lions, featuring work for Lidl, Xbox, Coors and more

Meat and Livestock Australia - The Comments Section



Dublin Samaritans - The 26th Minute



Lidl Ireland - Look a Lidl Like Paul



Lidl - Lidl Jacket



Agency for Nature - The Talking Tree




Xbox - Wake Up



Molson Coors - Obstructed Brews



Accenture - The Pass



HP - Tap



Chase - Next Thing You Know



CIF - Dirty Mouth Sponsorship



Sayakaboshi Elementary School - Sayakaboshi Elementary School



v2.25.1