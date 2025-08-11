Defender Honours First Ever Female Rugby Player for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Defender is shining a light on a seminal moment for women’s rugby to celebrate its partnership with Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025. Ahead of the tournament kick-off later this month, Defender is reigniting its Defender Trailblazers campaign to tell the story of Emily Valentine, who defied expectations to become the first known female player.



To bring the story of Emily’s history-making moment to life and honour her legacy for a new generation, Defender visited her hometown club, Enniskillen RFC, in Northern Ireland. Its inspirational new film recreates the moment Emily became the sport’s first documented female rugby player.



Enniskillen RFC is celebrating its centenary this year and Defender will be working with the club throughout Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 to honour its up-and-coming young female talent.

Mark Cameron, managing director, Defender, said, “We have chosen to highlight the story of the first female rugby player to celebrate Defender’s partnership with Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025. Emily Valentine perfectly encapsulates the spirit of Defender – of embracing the impossible. Her trailblazing performance has inspired this whole festival of women’s rugby. It’s fitting that her hometown club Enniskillen RFC has a thriving female contingent and Defender will be supporting its young players throughout the tournament.”

The film spearheads the launch of the Defender Trailblazers campaign and will appear across Defender channels, re-enacting the moment 10-year-old Emily joined a match from the side-lines in 1887. Emily was watching her brothers play but ended up joining the action when one of the boys was injured.



Discarding her coat and Victorian petticoat, she used her speed to cut through the opposition and score the first ever documented try by a female player. The short film ends with a ball thrown in the Victorian era being caught by Amy Nelson today, surrounded by her Enniskillen teammates.



After showing how Emily’s spirit lives on in Enniskillen today, the second stage of the campaign will focus on showcasing the next generation of female rugby players. The final phase of Defender Trailblazers will introduce international stars of today at the same age as Emily when she made her debut, using childhood photos and footage to show how they embraced the impossible to achieve their dreams.



Tommy Dane, president, Enniskillen RFC, said, “Our women’s rugby teams are a thriving and important part of the club community, and our youngsters relished the chance to recreate a seminal moment for female players in the game’s history. Putting the club in front of a global audience with Defender – a brand which clearly shares and understands the trailblazing spirit showed by the first female try scorer – in celebration of the forthcoming Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 is an honour. To do it in our centenary year makes it even more special.”



Defender Trailblazers will take centre stage during the tournament, celebrating the indomitable spirit of women and girls who encapsulate its Embrace the Impossible ethos. This initiative builds on Defender’s commitment to rugby and marks the next chapter in the Trailblazers campaign, following its impactful debut during the Rugby World Cup 2023.



The Defender Mascot programme will recruit 64 mascots from several rugby nations including England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France and New Zealand. As with the men’s tournament, both boys and girls will be invited to take part.

