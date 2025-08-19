senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Music & Sound in association withJungle Studios
Group745

Radio LBB: Wise Music at the BBC Proms

19/08/2025
26
Share
The team at Wise Music spotlights works by composers such as Anoushka Shankar, Anna Thorvaldsdottir and Philip Glass at BBC Proms

With 86 concerts featuring more than 3,000 musicians and many of the finest performing groups, orchestras, choirs and soloists from across the UK and around the world, the BBC Proms has returned for 2025!

As always the BBC Proms features a huge variety of music including many works by Wise Music composers, such as Anoushka Shankar, Anna Thorvaldsdottir and Philip Glass. The festival started on 18th July and runs until The Last Night of the Proms on September 13, which includes the world premiere of a new work by Oscar-winning composer Rachel Portman.

One to highlight was the fantastic Traitors Proms, hosted by Claudia Winkleman and featuring the iconic Traitors score, composed by Sam Watts. This Proms also featured ‘Experience’ by Ludovico Einaudi as used on the show, among other great tracks.

Dive into the playlist to experience a taste of what Wise Music has to offer at this year’s BBC Proms.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Wise Music Creative
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Wise Music Creative
Wren Kitchen Advert
Wren Kitchens
13/09/2022
#WeThe15
International Paralympic Committee
07/09/2021
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1