Radio LBB: Wise Music at the BBC Proms

With 86 concerts featuring more than 3,000 musicians and many of the finest performing groups, orchestras, choirs and soloists from across the UK and around the world, the BBC Proms has returned for 2025!

As always the BBC Proms features a huge variety of music including many works by Wise Music composers, such as Anoushka Shankar, Anna Thorvaldsdottir and Philip Glass. The festival started on 18th July and runs until The Last Night of the Proms on September 13, which includes the world premiere of a new work by Oscar-winning composer Rachel Portman.

One to highlight was the fantastic Traitors Proms, hosted by Claudia Winkleman and featuring the iconic Traitors score, composed by Sam Watts. This Proms also featured ‘Experience’ by Ludovico Einaudi as used on the show, among other great tracks.

Dive into the playlist to experience a taste of what Wise Music has to offer at this year’s BBC Proms.