Radio LBB: Sounds from the Second City

KOM HQ in Manchester has had a front row seat to the Oasis mania that has swept the city and the country over the past few months. There’s been a heavy sense of nostalgia in the air and while we have no issue with Burnage’s favourite brothers and all of the other brilliant famous music associated with our fine city, Manchester’s music scene has always been about more than a handful of big names and Madchester. With that in mind the KOM team have put together a selection of our favourite tracks from artists associated with or based in and around Manchester. There’s a mixture of old, new, and a range of genres from post-punk to contemporary jazz to murky electronica. So dig in and remember the famous words of Tony Wilson - “Manchester kids have the best record collections.”