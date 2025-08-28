Radio LBB: Home Is Where the Heart Is

Image Credit: Roberto García Matus​



When people think of music and Germany, the same names usually come to mind: Kraftwerk, and their legendary Kling Klang studio in Düsseldorf or Berlin’s Techno scene. Rarely does Munich get the recognition it perhaps deserves beyond traditional music. So, when we were given the opportunity to curate a playlist for Radio LBB, we thought it’s time to change that! Over the decades, Munich has been the birthplace of iconic labels like ECM and countless hits recorded in Giorgio Moroder’s Musicland studios at the basement of the Arabella-Hochhaus. Ironically, the track we’ve selected from Giorgio Moroder was actually recorded in the United States, but the little nod to J Dilla was too good to pass.

Today, the city continues to shape the musical landscape with exciting releases from labels like Ilian Tape, Public Possession, and many more. Add to that the emergence of internet radios like Radio 80000 and clubs like Blitz and you got yourself a vibrant music community. So buckle up folks, as we celebrate the labels, artists and/or live recordings that were shaped by Munich, our home.