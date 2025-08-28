senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Music & Sound in association withJungle Studios
Group745

Radio LBB: Home Is Where the Heart Is

28/08/2025
3
Share
amp Sound Branding share a mix of tracks celebrating the labels, artists and live recordings that were shaped by Munich

Image Credit: Roberto García Matus​

When people think of music and Germany, the same names usually come to mind: Kraftwerk, and their legendary Kling Klang studio in Düsseldorf or Berlin’s Techno scene. Rarely does Munich get the recognition it perhaps deserves beyond traditional music. So, when we were given the opportunity to curate a playlist for Radio LBB, we thought it’s time to change that! Over the decades, Munich has been the birthplace of iconic labels like ECM and countless hits recorded in Giorgio Moroder’s Musicland studios at the basement of the Arabella-Hochhaus. Ironically, the track we’ve selected from Giorgio Moroder was actually recorded in the United States, but the little nod to J Dilla was too good to pass.

Today, the city continues to shape the musical landscape with exciting releases from labels like Ilian Tape, Public Possession, and many more. Add to that the emergence of internet radios like Radio 80000 and clubs like Blitz and you got yourself a vibrant music community. So buckle up folks, as we celebrate the labels, artists and/or live recordings that were shaped by Munich, our home.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from amp sound branding Germany
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from amp sound branding Germany
amp sound branding for Vodafone
amp sound branding
05/06/2025
Sonic Hub by Amp Sound Branding
amp sound branding
29/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1