Music & Sound in association withJungle Studios
Group745

Radio LBB: Al Fresco Dinner

24/07/2025
Wake the Town's Maiken Silverup curates a playlist of tracks to help the mind wander from everyday life

Maiken Silverup staring into the future, dreaming about a martini to some Les Baxter


Last time I got to be a part of Radio LBB, I made a vintage Disney Christmas playlist. This instalment won’t stray too far from that; my Al Fresco Dinner playlist is filled with tracks that will make your mind wander from the dread of everyday life in 2025.

I’ve focused on the somewhat niche genre of 'exotica' (also sometimes called lounge). Exotica as a genre became popular in the '50s and '60s, characterised by its use of exotic instrumentation and rhythms to evoke a fantastical version of tropical and ‘exotic’ locations. It usually blends elements of jazz, Latin and Hawaiian music with a focus on creating a dreamy, escapist atmosphere. In my playlist, I’ve mixed it up with older soundtracks (Carlo Savina’s La Dolce Vita is lovely!), some KPM Green Sleeve classics and some newer artists in this particular world of music (like the fantastic whistler Molly Lewis).

In other words, perfect for your unseasonably hot dinners in the garden.


