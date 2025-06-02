RXBAR's Chrome Plug-In Blocks Cringey Corporate Jargon on Social

As part of RXBAR’s continued commitment to being the sponsor of No B.S. (new brand platform), the protein brand partnered with Tombras to launch something cheeky and strangely satisfying: The B.S. Feed Filter - a Chrome plug-in that scrubs your professional social feeds (think: LinkedIn, but not officially, wink) of the worst offenders in corporate jargon.



The brand researched the most egregiously overused terms (ex: disruptor), built them into the plug-in, and is also inviting consumers via RXBAR social channels to share their favourite (or least favourite) buzz-words that will be added to the blocker code-base on an ongoing basis.

The goal? A user-powered crusade to clean up the cringe.

Download the plug-in here.



This is the next step in RXBAR’s ongoing effort to clear out the B.S. - from long ingredient lists, to New Year, New You ads, to now, your content consumption. It's not a gimmick, but a brand extension that pushes RXBAR’s No B.S. positioning into digital culture, and will continue to evolve into other consumer spaces throughout the summer and beyond.



