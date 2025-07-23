senckađ
Nutri-Grain Enlists Reality TV’s Most Unapologetic Stars

23/07/2025
Social-first activation from Tombras stars Chris Hughes, Cirie Fields and Aesha Scott and celebrates bold choices and the snack that always delivers

Nutri-Grain is extending its bold new energy beyond the grocery aisle and into pop culture with the launch of Not Sorry - a clever, social-first campaign from Tombras that brings together three unapologetically iconic reality personalities to celebrate the things we enjoy, without the pressure to explain ourselves.

The campaign stars Chris Hughes, Cirie Fields and Aesha Scott - three personalities known for their unfiltered charm and legendary moments on-screen - each delivering their own over-the-top 'apology' for something they’ve said or done in front of millions. But of course, they’re not actually sorry - because when you’re living unapologetically, there’s nothing to apologise for.

“Nutri-Grain gives you the kind of nutrition you never have to feel sorry for- and is delicious,” said Bryndl Fahey, senior brand manager at Kellanova. “It’s the kind of snack you can feel great about choosing, which makes it a perfect fit for a campaign that’s all about celebrating the things we’re not sorry for. Partnering with bold, culturally relevant personalities felt like a natural way to bring that message to life.”

Not Sorry builds on the brand’s recent refresh, which introduced Nutri-Grain’s upgraded nutrition - now featuring 10 grams of whole grains and 10 essential vitamins and minerals - and an updated look that reflects the real pace and priorities of modern life. The new campaign positions Nutri-Grain as the snack you never have to apologise for: a satisfying, better-for-you choice that delivers where it counts - in nutrition, taste and convenience.

With snackable videos rolling out across social media this week, the campaign is designed to spark conversation - from fans revisiting infamous TV moments to people reflecting on their own unapologetic choices. Each video ends with a simple message: Nutri-Grain. Not Sorry.

Nutri-Grain’s full line up of upgraded bars - including favourites like Strawberry, Blueberry, and Apple Cinnamon - is available now nationwide.

