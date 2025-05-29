senckađ
Jeff Goldblum and Apartments.com Reveal the Secret to Smarter Renting

29/05/2025
With targeted content, smarter features, and comedic edge, RPA's campaign reminds audiences why Apartments.com is 'The Place to Find a Place.'

Apartments.com’s newly launched 2025 campaign shows how it truly is the preeminent platform for all things renting and why consumers should trust their site. Jeff Goldblum returns as the brand’s iconic spokes character, and the one tech visionary we can all get behind, Brad Bellflower, to show how Apartments.com can meet all the needs of both renters and landlords.

The renter-focused TV spot, 'Zoom,' shows how Apartments.com is innovating on every level of the rental search, while 'Secret' shows just how far they’ll go to protect the secret behind those innovations. In TV spots aimed at landlords, 'Team of Yous' shows how they can manage every aspect of their rentals on the site, while 'Out of the Woodwork' illustrates how the platform has millions of renters eager to rent their places. For digital, social and audio, the spots emphasise pet-friendly listings and focus on the convenience of being able to apply to a new apartment from anywhere. Social-media quick-hitting ads reinforce how Apartments.com is synonymous with renting. The 2025 media campaign focuses even more specifically on reaching the young-skewing renter audience by further prioritising streaming video, streaming audio and social platforms. The campaign strategically targets renters through dynamic media placements on TikTok, Meta, and Snapchat, while engaging landlords with premium finance and investment content across relevant platforms.

Out of the Woodwork

Zoom

Secret

Team of Yous

Apartments.com has hit their 10-year anniversary since the brand launched and recently awarded a Gold Effie for Sustained Success. Over the past decade, Apartments.com has become a household name and known as “The place to find a place.” They have made huge strides in increasing unaided awareness and consideration amongst consumers but still determined to be sure they solidify themselves as the first brand that comes to people’s minds when thinking of renting an apartment.

