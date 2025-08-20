senckađ
ROAST Promotes George Stolton to Head of Performance Media

20/08/2025
In this new position, George Stolton will oversee the full spectrum of performance media - spanning Display, Programmatic, Mobile, Paid Search, Shopping, YouTube, GDN, Amazon, and Paid Social

ROAST has announced the promotion of George Stolton to head of performance media, a newly created role in the agency. Previously, George held the position of head of biddable.

In this new position, George will oversee the full spectrum of performance media - spanning Display, Programmatic, Mobile, Paid Search, Shopping, YouTube, GDN, Amazon, and Paid Social. The remit of the new role includes defining the direction, development, and ambition of ROAST’s performance capabilities while ensuring every channel works seamlessly together to drive measurable growth for clients.

This promotion comes as ROAST continues to evolve its performance media department. George said of his new role, “My aim is to expand scale, deepen expertise, and elevate the quality of delivery, all while keeping the team at the forefront of a media landscape increasingly shaped by AI.” George will also be responsible for further adoption and development of ROAST’s proprietary technology.

“Performance media has never been more dynamic,” said John Barham, managing partner (performance), who George will report into. “With George stepping into this role, we’re doubling down on innovation, capability, and the kind of strategic thinking that ensures our clients stay ahead.”

ROAST’s clients include Rightmove, Experian and LEON.

