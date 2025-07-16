AllSaints Appoints ROAST to Support SEO and Content Strategy

British fashion retail brand, AllSaints, has appointed performance media agency, ROAST, as its SEO and content partner following a competitive pitch process.



The account was won by ROAST due to their innovative blend of traditional SEO techniques with advanced social listening capabilities. By tapping into real-time consumer conversations and trends, ROAST will craft a content strategy designed to not only improve organic visibility but also directly align with evolving customer interests.



The agency’s approach focuses on driving long-term growth through improved generic keyword rankings and increased average revenue per paying user (ARPPU). High-priority product categories such as leather jackets, dresses, and other key fashion staples will be central to the strategy, with targeted content aimed at capturing high-intent traffic and enhancing product discoverability.



James Kenna, group account director at ROAST said, “I am excited to work with such an amazing and enthusiastic team, who are keen to push boundaries and explore untapped opportunities. We believe the combination of cultural relevance through social listening and the rigor of SEO research will deliver real, sustainable results for AllSaints.”



Megan Walker, SEO manager at AllSaints said, “We’re excited to be partnering with the team at ROAST, who bring a wealth of experience to help us deliver on our ambitious plans to drive SEO strategy forward at AllSaints. Through social listening, their insights into customer mindsets will help ensure AllSaints becomes front of mind for emerging trends and key moments across search.”

With a collaborative roadmap already underway, the partnership builds on AllSaints’s existing digital strengths, enhancing its focus on performance, relevance, and customer-centric content

