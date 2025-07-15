PurposeBuilt Brands Names Hanson Dodge Agency Partner for Weiman

​PurposeBuilt Brands, a global maker of best-in-class specialty cleaning products, has named Hanson Dodge (HD) to handle its Weiman brand. The decision was made without a review. Weiman products are built to clean, shine and protect consumers’ most valuable specialty surfaces and is one of the company’s largest-selling brands. Hanson Dodge is already the agency partner for another major PurposeBuilt brand: Green Gobbler.

“We have big plans for Weiman and Hanson Dodge has already proven they are up to the challenge,” said Jon Bellante, chief marketing officer at PurposeBuilt Brands. “The contributions they have made to the Green Gobbler business have helped propel that brand to significant business growth. We want to do the same for Weiman. We’re excited to see what new magic this partnership can bring.”

Hanson Dodge will be responsible for brand positioning and developing an in-market creative campaign idea. Weiman is well-known for its ability to clean, shine and protect all sorts of specialty surfaces, from stainless steel to glass cook tops, granite counters, leather, wood and more.

“One of the greatest compliments an agency can receive is to be awarded an additional assignment from an existing client. Afterall, they get to see the way we work and perform everyday,” said Stacie Boney, president of Hanson Dodge, adding, “There’s no beauty pageant here. You can’t hide. Our performance is in full view for all to see. We thank Jon and his team for their vote of confidence and look forward to helping Weiman make the next great leap.”

Winning Weiman is the latest in a series of new assignments the agency has won from existing clients. Last year, HD was named to handle the launch of Potawatomi Ventures’ new fireside MARKET convenience store retail outlet. It also retained the digital services of the Utah Office of Tourism for the next five years following a mandatory review. The agency also won the BtoB brands, Baxter Planning and GreyOrange. Earlier this year, HD bolstered its leadership team, bringing on board Mike Roe to be its first-ever chief creative officer and Angie Rothen to take on the new role of chief technology and security officer.

“These are exciting times at HD,” noted Stacie.

