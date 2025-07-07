senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Sleep Country Launches ‘Sleep Daddy’ to Reignite Canada’s Relationship with Sleep

07/07/2025
446
Share
Publicis Canada's campaign casts Emmy Award–winning actor, Eugene Levy, as a lovable voice of reason, urging Canadians to treat sleep like a relationship worth prioritising

Sleep Country, Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer, is proud to launch a new campaign featuring Emmy Award winner, Eugene Levy as Sleep Daddy, a charming and trustworthy figure that reminds Canadians to get serious about their relationship with sleep.

The campaign will mark the first of many appearances by Sleep Daddy, who will pop up throughout the year to rally Canadians around improving their sleep habits.

For over 30 years, Sleep Country has helped Canadians better understand the power of sleep. Yet many people still struggle to find balance between their demanding lives and the restful, restorative sleep they need. The campaign developed by Publicis Canada kicks off by exploring the ways in which we are terrible partners in our relationship with sleep, provoking viewers to renew that relationship and commit to prioritising their sleep habits and sleep essentials.

“Think back to childhood bedtimes. Our parents were there, nudging us away from distractions and ensuring we got the rest we needed. Fast forward to adulthood, and the rules have changed. There's no one to tell us to put down the phone, turn off the late-night show, or skip that pre-bed snack. Our relationship with sleep has become tangled with daily demands and endless distractions," explained Nuno Bamberg, senior vice president, brand and marketing, Sleep Country Canada.

“This campaign brings a unique point of view on sleep, and is rooted in a powerful insight from the Publicis team. We are extremely proud to partner with Eugene Levy for this campaign, a Canadian icon that perfectly embodies our Sleep Daddy persona.”

“We needed a memorable way to nudge Canadians to start taking their sleep seriously. Thinking about sleep like it’s a relationship - a partner with its own unique needs that is deserving of respect - is a fresh approach that breaks from how the rest of the category is talking. And Eugene is the perfect relationship coach, with the unique ability to instantly connect with Canadians, demanding their attention while remaining warm and approachable,” said Vini Dalvi, chief creative officer, Publicis.

To support the campaign, Sleep Country commissioned a national survey by Leger to examine Canadians’ relationship with sleep. Key findings will be released as the campaign rolls out this summer across television, radio, digital, social, and in-store.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Publicis Canada
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Publicis Canada
Get serious about sleep
Sleep Country Canada
07/07/2025
Blizzard Banks Case Study
DQ Canada
13/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1