Sleep Country Launches ‘Sleep Daddy’ to Reignite Canada’s Relationship with Sleep

​Sleep Country, Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer, is proud to launch a new campaign featuring Emmy Award winner, Eugene Levy as Sleep Daddy, a charming and trustworthy figure that reminds Canadians to get serious about their relationship with sleep.

The campaign will mark the first of many appearances by Sleep Daddy, who will pop up throughout the year to rally Canadians around improving their sleep habits.

For over 30 years, Sleep Country has helped Canadians better understand the power of sleep. Yet many people still struggle to find balance between their demanding lives and the restful, restorative sleep they need. The campaign developed by Publicis Canada kicks off by exploring the ways in which we are terrible partners in our relationship with sleep, provoking viewers to renew that relationship and commit to prioritising their sleep habits and sleep essentials.

“Think back to childhood bedtimes. Our parents were there, nudging us away from distractions and ensuring we got the rest we needed. Fast forward to adulthood, and the rules have changed. There's no one to tell us to put down the phone, turn off the late-night show, or skip that pre-bed snack. Our relationship with sleep has become tangled with daily demands and endless distractions," explained Nuno Bamberg, senior vice president, brand and marketing, Sleep Country Canada.

“This campaign brings a unique point of view on sleep, and is rooted in a powerful insight from the Publicis team. We are extremely proud to partner with Eugene Levy for this campaign, a Canadian icon that perfectly embodies our Sleep Daddy persona.”

“We needed a memorable way to nudge Canadians to start taking their sleep seriously. Thinking about sleep like it’s a relationship - a partner with its own unique needs that is deserving of respect - is a fresh approach that breaks from how the rest of the category is talking. And Eugene is the perfect relationship coach, with the unique ability to instantly connect with Canadians, demanding their attention while remaining warm and approachable,” said Vini Dalvi, chief creative officer, Publicis.

To support the campaign, Sleep Country commissioned a national survey by Leger to examine Canadians’ relationship with sleep. Key findings will be released as the campaign rolls out this summer across television, radio, digital, social, and in-store.

