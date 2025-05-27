senckađ
Publicis Luxe and Marithé + François Girbaud Ignite a Denim Renaissance

27/05/2025
Through Publicis Luxe’s creative direction, Marithé + François Girbaud channels the codes of streetwear, couture, and conscious design into a singular, striking narrative

Publicis Luxe unveils a bold new campaign for Marithé + François Girbaud, marking the brand’s return with a visionary creative direction that bridges heritage and innovation. More than a revival, it’s a declaration: denim is not fixed, it lives, breathes, and evolves with those who wear it. Rooted in cultural relevance and future-forward design, the campaign reclaims the brand’s place at the heart of creative reinvention.


Visual storytelling at the edge of culture

From a reimagined brand identity to an exclusive collaboration with Supreme, every element of the campaign reflects a fearless commitment to progress. The lookbook and editorial visuals, crafted with raw textures, urban energy, and sharp silhouettes, form a visual language that’s as disruptive as it is grounded. Through Publicis Luxe’s creative direction, Marithé + François Girbaud channels the codes of streetwear, couture, and conscious design into a singular, striking narrative.


Denim in motion: shaping what comes next

This is more than a look, it’s a movement. Publicis Luxe shapes a 360° visual universe where each image reasserts denim’s power to transform, adapt, and lead. The campaign reawakens the pioneering spirit of a house that has always stood ahead of its time : bold, unapologetic, and ready to define the now.

