Boston Pizza Launches Bold Rebrand with New Logo and Live Nation Partnership

This summer, Boston Pizza is dialling up the energy coast-to-coast-to-coast with a new multi-year partnership with Live Nation Canada. From June 25th onwards, guests who dine at Boston Pizza can scan a QR code in-restaurant and enter their receipt info for a chance to win tickets to some of the hottest shows of the summer.



"We are thrilled to begin this partnership with Live Nation Canada, allowing us to bring together great food and unforgettable live music experiences," said James Kawalecki, vice president, marketing and communications at Boston Pizza. "As Boston Pizza looks to continue building meaningful connections with a younger, more social audience, we're embracing their passion for music to create memorable moments at our restaurants across the country this summer."

From emerging artists to global acts, Boston Pizza and Live Nation Canada are bringing exciting perks to music lovers nationwide. Guests can enter for a chance to win one of over 400 concert tickets being given away - including a VIP fly-away experience to see an upcoming show at Rogers Stadium in Toronto this summer. Plus, every BP will be part of local opportunities, offering even more chances to score seats to the hottest local Live Nation shows in the area. To celebrate the launch of this partnership, BP is also giving away a pair of tickets to a summer concert to a lucky guest in every province!

Going beyond concert venues, BP will host live music across many of its 372 restaurants nationwide throughout the summer. With performances from local talent, guests can gather, unwind, and enjoy the summer's best vibes right in their own neighbourhood.

To make the experience even better, guests who show their concert ticket the day of, or the day after the show will receive a FREE Individual pizza. Paired with a menu stacked with summer favourites like refreshing margaritas and top-selling fish tacos, Boston Pizza is set out to be the ultimate destination for pre-show celebrations, post-show hangouts, and soaking up patio season with friends.

This partnership and summer-long celebration also marks the launch of Boston Pizza's broader brand refresh - a new era focused on connecting with a younger, more social generation. As the brand looks ahead, BP remains rooted in the foundation that has kept it a Canadian favourite for over 60 years.

For more information, visit bostonpizza.com or follow @bostonpizzacanada on social.

