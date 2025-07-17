Covenant House Toronto Taps Mekanism to Launch Brand Platform and Campaign

Following a competitive RFP process, Covenant House Toronto - Canada’s largest agency supporting youth experiencing or at risk of homelessness and trafficking, has selected Mekanism Canada as its new creative and media partner.



Following its launch, this is the first win for the integrated agency built on breakthrough creativity and full-service media execution. The agency is leading the development of a new brand platform and province-wide campaign in Ontario to raise awareness of Covenant House’s impact on youth homelessness.



“We’re proud to partner with Mekanism. Their creative and media integrations, along with their ability to connect insight with impactful execution, truly stood out,” said Josie do Rego, chief development and marketing officer, Covenant House Toronto. “They are genuine, lovely people and their passion for cause-based work made them the right fit for our next chapter.”



The mandate includes strengthening Covenant House’s brand familiarity and salience through a compelling, purpose-driven campaign. Mekanism Canada will handle strategic planning, creative development, and media planning and buying.



“Helping amplify the voices and needs of young people is at the heart of this partnership,” said Edith Rosa, SVP, general manager, Mekanism. “We’re honoured to bring our team’s creativity and compassion to a cause that truly matters and to deliver work that motivates audiences to act.”



This new partnership signals Covenant House Toronto’s commitment to evolving its communications strategy and reaching broader audiences, through storytelling that’s as inclusive as it is impactful.

