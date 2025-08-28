Progressive Gives NFL Quarterbacks the Nod for Season Two of ‘The Backup'

Image credit: Marked Media photographer Stephen Brown

Ahead of the 2025 football season, Progressive has launched season two of 'The Backup' campaign, which shows just like in football, sometimes you need to call in a professional backup when life goes off script.

This year’s campaign from Arnold Worldwide and Ninety6 enlists a line up of current NFL backup quarterbacks, including Teddy Bridgewater, Tommy DeVito, Tyler Huntley, and Mitch Trubisky. Each QB is featured in a unique spot, emphasising that while there may not be a professional backup there to help you with life’s challenges, Progressive is there to provide coverage you can count on.

The first spot in the series features New York Giants quarterback, Tommy DeVito, who steps in with a smile to save a family photo shoot. This spot will launch on FOX during the Ohio St. vs. Texas game on Saturday, August 30. New spots will continue to roll out across OLV, streaming, social and digital over the course of the 18-week NFL season.

To show football fans Progressive’s got their back, this year Progressive is launching a Backup W-surance sweepstakes, offering a chance for great prizes. Follow Progressive on TikTok and Instagram and simply follow the steps/instructions on the Backup W-Surance post for a chance to win throughout the season.

'The Backup' campaign includes four anthem spots across TV, radio, streaming and digital, a series of social vignettes and the Backup W-surance sweepstakes. The four spots include: