Producer, a way of life for Robin Giraud

Robin Giraud started in 2002 as art director at Bandits Production and worked on projects with directors such as Dom&Nic, Stephane Sednaoui, Seb Janiak. He spent nine years at Premiere Heure in Paris, running the coordination department and was a producer at Excuse My French for five years.

He joined Prodigious at the end of 2019 to produce television commercials and digital content. Since 2023, he’s been leading the talent scouting and artistic department at Prodigious Paris.





LBB> What first attracted you to production - and has it been an industry you’ve always worked on or did you come to it from another area?

Robin> When I was a student, I worked at a music production company and was captivated by album covers. They were incredibly powerful – defining the identity of both the album and the artist. At the time, I was studying marketing, but in my free time, I dove into Photoshop and Xpress, fascinated by how to layer and create images within images. Then, I discovered music videos, and my passion grew even more.





LBB> What was your first role in the production world and how did this experience influence how you think about production and how you grew your career?

Robin> One day, a friend called and asked if I was free to help an art director who was working on visual treatments for another director to win a new business pitch. It’s safe to say the day went well, as the next day I started working at a production company. That call opened the door for me to learn from artists like Seb Janiak, Stephane Sednaoui, Jean-Baptiste Mondino, and others which definitely influenced my vision of this industry





LBB> How did you learn to be a producer?

Robin> I started as a visual treatment designer, then became a talent scout, and eventually moved on to searching for scripts. Each of these roles gave me the opportunity to observe and learn from the producers I worked with, gaining invaluable experience along the way.





LBB> Looking back to the beginning of your career, can you tell us about a production you were involved in where you really had to dig deep and that really helped you to grow as a producer?

Robin> The first film I produced was intense. We shot in Barcelona across multiple locations in a very short time. I remember we made three films for a perfume brand – three films in three days. The director was pushy and demanding, and the budget was, let’s say, 'not so healthy.'

But two things got me through it: keeping bon sens (good sense) to make the best decisions and having a talented crew at every step of production. Every shoot teaches you something new. Even when it’s tough, keep it simple – that’s a mantra I live by.





LBB> A good producer should be able to produce for any medium, from film to events to digital experience. Do you agree or disagree with this statement? Why/why not?

Robin> I agree, mainly because I believe a producer MUST stay close to the artist or talent. Whatever the medium, this principle should always be kept in mind. Of course, depending on the budget and medium, the production process will vary, but production is ultimately about teamwork. One of the key responsibilities of a producer is selecting the right people to be part of that team.





LBB> What’s your favourite thing about production and why?

Robin> The world of fantasy. We all work to evoke emotions and create moments – whether for the eyes, the ears, or the senses. We all want to build something that feels real. That’s what I love about it.





LBB> How has production changed since you started your career?

Robin> Since I started 18 years ago, I’d say that technology has advanced significantly. Now, everything moves faster—projects, schedules, and demands.





LBB> And what has stayed the same?

Robin> The passion of the people. Even with the rise of technology, humans remain at the heart of everything – every project and every adventure.





LBB> What do you think is the key to being an effective producer - and is it something that’s innate or something that can be learned?

Robin> A producer is a negotiator. You listen, you understand, and you propose ideas. I believe this is something you have in you. It is not like a job; it is a way of being.





LBB> Which production project from across your career are you most proud of and why?

Robin> One of the most joyful projects I worked on was an animated film for a sandwich brand. I collaborated with the world-famous Aardman Studio, and the client, who had never undertaken an animation project before, gave the green light to production.

In the film, all the ingredients and food were in 3D. The final result was acclaimed by the client, but it was quite a challenge – especially at the beginning when the ham looked like a grey rectangle and the carrots resembled grey sticks. It was definitely concerning until we saw the final render.





LBB> And in terms of recent work, which projects have you found to be particularly exciting or have presented particularly interesting production challenges?

Robin> We recently produced a Nescafé campaign that focused on the origins of coffee from different regions of the world. Bringing this campaign to life has been an incredible challenge.

The concept was to deal with the origins of coffee, tackling the traditional arts of each country/region. It was a wide-ranging debate, with rich exchanges! It deserved special attention in order to take a fair look at the integrity of these ‘local’ artistic movements. Putting all this together was a rich experience, and a real ambition.

And, the agency and client were fully invested alongside us. We shared some superb moments throughout the process.





LBB> Producers always have the best stories. What’s the hairiest / most insane situation you’ve found yourself in and how did you work your way out of it?

Robin> Hahaha, I’ll have to keep this one locked away in the safe.





LBB> What are your personal ambitions or aspirations as a producer?

Robin> One of my favourite moments in my job is when I help someone discover something new – a director, a photographer, or an artist – and they become convinced your vision and campaign are achievable. We must keep thinking our ideas are doable.





LBB> As a producer your brain must have a neverending "to do" list. How do you switch off? What do you do to relax?

Robin> Cooking, reading, being with my kids, and sometimes, just doing nothing.





LBB> Producers are problem solvers. What personally fuels your curiosity and drive?

Robin> Meeting people and new artists is what I love most about my job. I enjoy stepping into someone else's mind for just five minutes and seeing life through their eyes. That’s what drives me.





LBB> What advice would you give to people who are interested in becoming a producer?

Robin> It is not only a job, it is a way of life.





LBB> From your experience what are the ingredients for a successful production?

Robin> I believe curiosity is a fundamental foundation, as it helps us understand what’s happening and how things evolve.





LBB> What’s the key to a successful production-client relationship?

Robin> Listening, thinking simply, and speaking the truth.