AXA Encourages Women to ‘Keep on Kicking'

07/07/2025
The bold campaign was created with Publicis Conseil and directed by Yupi Segura

We all know that sports activities are essential for mental and physical health across a lifetime, but worrying statistics show that women are dropping sports at key moments of their lives. Puberty, motherhood and menopause are turning points in women’s life where sport is taken off their agenda- twice as many girls as boys cease sports at puberty and 30% of women admit they are less physically active after menopause.

Following their platform ‘Being a woman should not be a risk’, AXA is taking a stand on this key battle for women’s health and wellbeing.

The campaign is twofold.

The first element is meant to amplify AXA’s partnership with the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 as an official partner of the event, which is a major competition in professional women’s football and a true celebration of performance.

Still, in the hero film, AXA rather chose to celebrate all the daily heroes who “keep on kicking” whatever the obstacles to make this celebration even more inclusive.

The bold campaign was created with Publicis Conseil and directed by Yupi Segura.

The second element is addressing a broader audience, extending AXA’s call to action to all sports beyond football and the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025.

These films are supported with content fit for social media, featuring some of AXA’s most inspiring women ambassadors – such as Marie Höbinger, player at Liverpool Football Club, Cat Burford dentist but also pole explorer from the UK, Nuria Marques, paralympic swimmer from Spain and Bengisu Avci, marathon swimmer from Turkey – talking about their personal ‘Keep on kicking’ moments to further encourage the audience in any life situation.

This campaign will be successively deployed in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Hong Kong, Turkey throughout the year.

