AXA XL Reimagines Risk with a Visionary Spin on Cyber and Climate Challenges

01/07/2025
28
Share
With cinematic flair and retro-futuristic design, Publicis Conseil and the insurer’s campaign highlights bold innovation in the face of tomorrow’s biggest threats

AXA XL, part of the AXA Group that provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally, has launched a new campaign: 'Facing into risk for a future to be imagined'.

In an increasingly connected and unpredictable world, businesses that are innovating and driving progress must navigate many complex risks. In line with the brand’s global strategy, AXA XL partners with clients to understand and protect against the risks of today and of tomorrow.

This bold campaign aims to increase brand awareness, emphasising the brand’s culture, vision and expertise. Featuring a retro-futuristic art direction, the initiative sets the insurer apart in a competitive landscape, emphasising AXA XL’s forward-thinking culture.

This campaign is orchestrated in two stages.

Starting in mid-January 2025, it launched with a first visual highlighting AXA XL's support to businesses carrying the message “At AXA XL we’re not just keeping up, we’re constantly pushing the boundaries to protect your business and power your innovations.”. This communication was rolled out in print, digital display and videos and audio messages.

From March 2025, the campaign has focused on AXA XL’s innovative solutions in two key topics: cyber insurance and energy transition insurance through print, digital display and videos and audio messages. Two films reinforce the message, to be broadcasted from June to September, in which AXA XL showcases its expertise in cyber and energy transition insurance. In these films featuring a polished, cinematic aesthetic and a light-hearted tone, director Bart Timmer takes us on a journey through an augmented reality gaming session, space and even to the open space of the future, to witness the feats of tomorrow’s ordinary heroes as they battle AI hacking or repair space solar farms’ glitches. These films are broadcast on digital channels, DOOH, and are accompanied by audio messages.

