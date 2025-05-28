Primark Appoints SocialChain as Global Social Media Agency

​Primark has appointed social strategy and creative agency SocialChain as its new global social media agency following a competitive pitch process.



SocialChain will work closely with Primark’s in-house team to shape the brand’s global social media strategy, community management and reactive content creation, helping to further elevate the brand’s digital presence and connect with audiences and customers in fresh and meaningful ways.



“We were incredibly impressed by SocialChain’s passion, bold approach and deep understanding of what makes content resonate,” said Kymberley Thomson, senior social media and community manager at Primark. “Their community-first approach to turning online communities into real-world value and innovative thinking align perfectly with our ambitions for the future of Primark’s social media, and we’re really excited about this next step in our digital journey.”



“We’ve worked hard over the past few years to really carve out a place in culture across our social media channels. We have the most amazing community of loyal fans online and we can’t wait to turn up the dial on how we speak to and engage with that community – and SocialChain are the right partners to help us do that,” said Kate Maunders, head of marketing communications at Primark.



​Jacinta Faul, CEO, SocialChain, commented, “Primark is a brand woven into everyday culture; bold, democratic and full of energy. Our job is to match that energy on social. We’re incredibly proud to have been chosen to lead this next chapter. This win marks a new era for SocialChain, one defined by sharp thinking, inclusive storytelling, and big-stage creative made to drive both culture and commerce. Thank you to the team at Primark, we can’t wait to get started.”



SocialChain’s appointment brings to a close Primark’s relationship with Born Social, to whom the brand is very grateful and whose partnership over the past four years has been instrumental in revolutionising the brand’s approach to social content. Their creativity and strategic insight helped lay the foundation for the vibrant and engaged community Primark enjoys today.



SocialChain’s appointment is effective 1st July.

