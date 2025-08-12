Pol Roger Pushes Restraint to New Heights with Minimalist Champagne Ad

Champagne Pol Roger has launched their fourth new execution in the ‘Proudly Understated’ campaign developed by the Orange Panther Collective (OPC), and it’s their boldest move yet.

Late last month Pol Roger launched their first campaign with the Orange Panther Collective, after the latter won the pitch to lead the brands work for the next 3 years, beating VCCP, Unchartered and Dog, Cat, Mouse along the way. The initial launch saw 3 executions featuring a glimpse of a champagne bottle, a single muselet (the wire top on a champagne bottle) and a solitary cork, all of which exuded confidence and delivered the endline of ‘proudly understated’ with aplomb.

Now OPC are back with the fourth ad, and it’s the most confident move yet, as it solely features a the discarded foil from the top of a bottle of Champagne Pol Roger, alongside the headline - 'or would you prefer something more obvious' which talks to the fact that, as Simon Hewitt (founder & CEO at OPC) said, “ Champagne Pol Roger are all about the calibre of the liquid they make, they don’t want to be a stereotypical showy champagne brand, as it distracts from the quality, craft and attention they put into all of their champagnes."

​Nigel Roberts, creative partner at OPC added, “ The quiet confidence of a brand to show so much restraint –to feature just a hint of the brand world and in such a casual fashion – is enormously powerful. Especially when you look at the rest of the champagne advertising world, relying on the tropes of luxury and celebrity”.

The work will run throughout the year at events and in a premium press campaign peaking at the run up to Christmas.