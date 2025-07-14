Humantra Puts Electrolytes Centre Stage in Bold Boots Debut Campaign

Humantra electrolytes are supporting their launch into 1200 Boots stores across the UK with an industry re-defining white paper, a series of activations and a new OOH campaign, developed by the Orange Panther Collective.

The campaign positions Humantra as the brand that wants to normalise electrolytes, conveying the message that the need for electrolytes is a fundamental one, for anyone, rather than just being associated with rehydration after exercise. Hence, OPC sum all the work up with the line ‘Every body works better with electrolytes’.

The work focuses on the human body in it’s art direction, using a series of close up photography to help land the fundamental need of the body for electrolytes. It also nods to Humantra’s ingrained quality through the use of clean and striking shots.

​Nigel Roberts, creative partner at OPC explained, “Humantra want to reframe what electrolytes are and what they do, clarifying that we all need them for optimal performance in every day life, and not just position them as an athlete's recovery aid. We read through their impressive Hydration Report white paper and were startled at both the lack of awareness on what electrolytes do and the general issue with dehydration in the UK. So we set out to make work that tackles that information gap head on”.

Maaike Brown, head of marketing at Humantra added, “Our ambition is to make Humantra the most mentally available and physically accessible electrolyte brand on the planet, so more people can experience the wide-ranging benefits that come with better hydration. With the help of the team at OPC we sharpened the core message around hydration being a foundational need for all humans, hence ‘every body’ is the focus in the endline. From there, it was about creating standout work that felt unmistakably Humantra. We’re proud of where we landed and look forward to reviewing some really positive results”.

​Simon Hewitt, founder and client partner at OPC said, “At OPC we have a history of working with scale ups as well as established brands, in fact it was one of the core reasons we started OPC, to help new challenger brands tap into the wealth of experience we have from our network agency upbringing, and Humantra is a perfect example of this kind of relationship. What we love about what we do is that we launched work for Humantra and Champagne Pol Roger in the same week, showing the stretch we have in our capabilities, but also showing the consistency we bring in insightful, honest and impactful work”.

The work will be live across London from Monday 14th July.

