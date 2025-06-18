Pinterest Manifestival Returns at Cannes Lions

While brands have traditionally flocked to Cannes Lions to celebrate creativity, few actually embodied it in their activations until Pinterest launched Pinterest Manifestival three years ago. With fewer panels and more hands-on activities, Pinterest gives attendees an interactive, inspiring experience that brings Pinterest boards to life.



This year, the team is hosting a bigger and bolder activation that invites attendees to take a note from gen-z and get creative. Through a series of personalised experiences - all celebrating creativity, self-expression, and Pinterest Predicts trends- guests can take a step into a real-life Pinterest board:



Personalised style readings: Guests will journey through an interactive experience inspired by Pinterest’s latest visual search features, refining their unique style and leaving with inspiration to act on it. Attendees will also receive a key charm that unlocks their unique style reading when tapped against their phone, including images created in a partnership with Adobe Firefly.

Pinterest Patisserie: A gamified food and beverage experience offers guests a rotating tasting menu of Pinterest Predicts trends. We’ll be serving up different Pinterest trends themed desserts throughout the week from Rebel Floats to Rococo Ice Cream, Cherry Coded tarts and even Chaos Cakes.



Aura Beauty: L'Oréal Paris, NYX Professional Makeup, and Maybelline New York will bring the Pinterest Manifestival beauty bar to life with a visit to one of our professional make-up artists.

Additional offerings include:

Pinterest Palette Atelier: Artisan-led hat customisation workshops, based on the2025 Pinterest Palette colours that are influencing fashion, beauty, home, and lifestyle products. From Butter Yellow to Alpine Oat, guests will leave with 'Palette hats' tailored to their unique style.



DIY Tin Wallets: Inspired by the Dolled Up trend, and in partnership with Mars, attendees will be able to create custom, one-of-a-kind wallets in their very own Altoids tins, adorned with charms and mini objects.



Riso Remix: Building on Gen Z’s love for Pinterest collages, guests will create a unique work of art - designing a risograph poster by layering stencils.

Pinterest Tattoo Parlour: We’re bringing the famous Pinterest tattoo parlour back, this time centred around the Fisherman Aesthetics. Guests will be able to choose from Pinterest boards of tattoo designs, curated by Pinterest trends and creative icons in the industry.



Pinterest Manifestival is located at the Carlton Beach Club, June 16th - 19th, 2025,on Monday 10am - 6pm; Tuesday/Wednesday 9 am - 5.30 pm; and Thursday 9 am - 5 pm CET. General admission and programming lines will stop one hour before close, and are subject to change.

