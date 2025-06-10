Philadelphia Shakes Up Iconic Dirty Martini with Philly-tini Olives

Just in time to sip into summer, Philadelphia cream cheese, is shaking things up with the newest accoutrement to dirty martinis. Introducing: Philly-tini Olives, a new creamy alternative for those who love the ritual of a dirty martini but can do without the blue cheese. In partnership with premium olive and Mediterranean ingredient producer Divina, our Philly-tini Olives will be available beginning June 10th, just in time to stock up for National Martini Day.



Blue cheese is among the top five most polarising foods in America, yet blue cheese stuffed olives have been a martini mainstay for nearly 50 years. Now, Philadelphia is stepping in to provide a creamy twist with Philly-tini Olives, plump Greek olives stuffed with delicious Philadelphia original cream cheese. The olives deliver the same savoury and briny bite that complements the punch of a dirty martini, with a smooth and creamy finish fans know and love.



“Just because someone doesn’t like blue cheese, doesn’t mean they should have to miss out on enjoying a dirty martini,” said Kelli Srivastava, senior brand manager for Philadelphia cream cheese. “Expertly blended from fresh milk and real cream, Philly-tini Olives are here to shake up dirty martinis this summer, giving a new and unexpected creamy twist to a classic happy hour combo.”

With savoury martini recipes recently amassing millions of social media views, it’s clear there is a new generation of cocktail lovers putting their own spin on the iconic drink.

While there are countless ways to shake up a dirty martini, one thing rings true: the stuffed-olive garnish is a must. Whether shaken, stirred, or stuffed, Philly-tini Olives are the perfect way to elevate your at-home happy hour, summer lounging on your backyard patio and every night in between.



Pairing Philadelphia’s versatile, creamy texture with the salty bite of an olive, Philly-tini Olives reinforce the brand’s goal to show fans how its cream cheese can elevate and transform any dish. Philadelphia’s delicious flavour makes it the perfect, creamy ingredient to add to eggs, pasta, dips and now martinis, creating new experiences for consumers.



“At Divina, we believe every great gathering deserves a standout bite - and Philly-tini lives are just that,” said Brandon Gross, SVP of brand for Divina. “This playful twist on the classic stuffed olive brings together our bold and briny Greek olives with Philadelphia’s signature cream cheese, for a flavour combo that’s guaranteed to satisfy both cocktail purists and recipe rebels just in time for summer.”