Goldfish's Fourth of July Pop Up Surprises Road Tripping Families

As travellers hit the road for the Fourth of July last week, Goldfish crackers popped up for the first time ever along a popular route to the Jersey Shore, one of the top destinations for road trips, to bring fans the ultimate (and FREE!) car wash experience...because road trip snack spills are as inevitable as kids asking, “are we there yet?!”



In true Goldfish spirit, this free, family-friendly activation was the latest way the brand brought smiles to fans across the nation, bringing its Be Like Goldfish platform to life. It was a major success with nationwide media attention, positive social engagement and strong creator partners. Highlights of the pop-up include:



More than 1,000 cars experienced the Goldfish Retrieval Service, which included:



- Car Cleaning – complete with orange suds: Upon arrival, fans enjoyed a complimentary car cleaning in a car like no other – featuring a bright orange (obvi) sudsy exterior wash and an interior vacuuming of any Goldfish crumbs that swam between the seats or onto the floor.

- Snacks for the road: After their cars received the Goldfish glow-up, visitors visited the giant Flavour Wall to create a free snack mix from 15 flavours of Goldfish for the whole crew to enjoy on the next leg of their journey.

Limited-edition road trip Gear sold out in less than one minute:



- For those outside New Jersey, Goldfish launched limited edition Goldfish Crumb Camouflaging Car Mats via a microsite to conceal those backseat spills, which sold out in less than a minute on July 4th, the second day of the LTO drop. And because no road trip is complete without the snacks, each order included a free box of the new Goldfish Flavour Blasted Xtra Cheddar Summer Multipacks.



“Goldfish is the snack of family road trips. With the Goldfish Retrieval Service, we’re not just cleaning up your Goldfish - we're replenishing and fuelling the fun by encouraging families to mix and match their favourite Goldfish flavours. It's all about keeping the smiles - and the snacking - going strong from the first mile to the last.” said Danielle Brown, vice president of marketing, Crackers.



“Goldfish are a road trip essential - beloved by families, always smiling, and sometimes scattered across the backseat. The Goldfish Retrieval Service turns that everyday mess into a moment of playful delight: a free car cleaning plus a chance to restock your snack stash at the first-ever Goldfish Flavour Wall. It’s the car wash you didn’t know you needed, brought to you in the most Goldfish way possible.” said Vanessa de Beaumont, associate creative director, Mischief @ No Fixed Address.

