Bush’s Beans Brings a Western Flair for Bean-Inspired Cowboy Boot

Bush’s Hot Honey Grillin’ Beans is turning up the heat this football season, bringing bold flavour and flair to more than just food. Bush’s collaborated with celebrity custom shoe designer The Surgeon to create premium 'BeanBQ Boots.' Inspired by the recent embrace of Western flair across fan and fashion culture and the sweet-spicy flavour of Bush’s Hot Honey Grillin’ Beans, made with Mike’s Hot Honey, BeanBQ Boots give fans a chance to kick up their game day fashion while spicing up tailgate and watch party spreads.

BeanBQ Boots were built for both fashion and function. While the bold red and black panels demand attention, the orange flame - crafted from heat-sensitive thermochromic leather - shifts in colour as tailgates ignite. Each pair is also equipped with a detachable holster perfectly sized to stash a mini can opener - so fans can crack open a can of Bush’s Hot Honey Grillin’ Beans and serve bold flavour without missing a beat.

"Coming from a family of chefs, I’m no stranger to the components of an unforgettable dish,” said Dominic Ciambrone, founder and creative lead of The Surgeon. "Creating the BeanBQ Boots with Bush’s was such a special opportunity to combine those ‘ingredients’ into the design and pay tribute to all who are fiery, fearless, and unapologetically bold. Cowboy boots were also some of my first creations as a shoe designer, so I had a great time going back to my roots.”

To ignite the hype ahead of college football season, Bush’s teamed up with former Longhorn star, grilling enthusiast and cowboy boot connoisseur Jamaal Charles, who unveiled the first pair of BeanBQ Boots at SEC Media Days in Atlanta last week.



"Now that I'm no longer running the show on the field, I’ve been finding new ways to bring the heat on game day," said Jamaal. "That includes cooking up bold, flavourful food, like Bush’s Hot Honey Grillin’ Beans, and upping my fashion game. Being from Texas, I understand the importance of a stand-out tailgating outfit, so I’m excited to help fans show up in a bold way as well.”

“Bush’s commitment to quality and exciting flavours, like the sweet-spicy flavour of Bush’s Hot Honey Grillin’ Beans, is what sets us apart,” said Stephen Palacios, senior vice president of marketing. “Partnering with The Surgeon - known for his unmatched creativity and craftsmanship - lets us bring that same spirit to fans’ game day style, turning every tailgate into a statement of flavour and individuality.”



Bush's Grillin' Beans are the bolder side of Bush's classic baked beans, crafted with robust seasonings and extra touches for complex flavours that take tailgates and watch parties to the next level. Bush’s first introduced its Hot Honey Grillin’ Beans variety last summer, in partnership with Mike's Hot Honey, America's original and No. 1 brand of hot honey. Other flavours in the Grillin’ Beans portfolio include Bourbon and Brown Sugar and Steakhouse Recipe.



Visit here to enter for a chance to score your own pair of BeanBQ Boots to level up your game day.

