Peter Crouch and Louie Spence Lead a Dance of Joy to Celebrate Fairer Share Day

New research from Nationwide, the UK’s largest building society, has revealed that nearly two-thirds (60%) of Brits don’t feel like life throws enough unexpected good news at them. But this week, many will receive news that will have them dancing and jumping for joy, as Nationwide gives over four million of its members £100 as part of its annual Fairer Share Day.

Over half (60%) of Brits say they’ve experienced an involuntary physical reaction when receiving good news - and it’s not as unusual as you might think. Behavioural Psychologist Jo Hemmings says sudden movement in response to surprises or better than expected news is known as the limbic reaction, sparked by a burst of feel-good chemicals like dopamine that can have us moving and grooving before we even realise it.

Putting the thesis to the test, Nationwide has partnered with sporting and dancing icons Peter Crouch and Louie Spence, to bring this physical phenomenon to life. Although on opposite ends of the dancing spectrum, Peter is no stranger to a celebratory dance, *queue the robot*, and Louie needn’t have an excuse to break out into a plié.

In a joyful display of celebratory dance, Peter and Louie showcase their moves in a new video to honour Nationwide’s Fairer Share Day, which sees millions of its most engaged members rewarded - cue the spontaneous dance moves!

On his involvement, England football legend Peter Crouch, said, “When it comes to celebrating good news, it’s no secret that I’m one to bust out a few moves. Whether it's scoring a game-changing goal or receiving a gift you didn’t know was coming, when that euphoria takes over you just want to move. I didn’t know it had a name, but I know the feeling well - and so will millions of lucky Nationwide members!”

When asked what an extra £100 reward would do for them, over a third (35%) said it was equivalent to the cost of a weekly food shop, dinner with friends (30%) or a day out with their family (28%) – showing the impact on their daily lives.

The research also revealed that an unexpected financial boost is the nation’s favourite type of good news (67%), beating being upgraded on a flight (36%), bumping into a long-lost friend or loved one (30%) and even being promoted at work (25%). And what’s more, when blessed with an unexpected treat, a fifth (20%) say a cheeky spontaneous dance is how they celebrate.

Explaining why good news sees people break into dance, behavioural psychologist Jo Hemmings said, “When people receive unexpected but exciting news, such as securing their dream job or winning a prize, the limbic system lights up, triggered by a surge of feel-good chemicals like dopamine. This sense of joy can stimulate the body to experience the emotion physically, often through jumping, shouting, or even dancing. It’s not a conscious decision, it’s the body’s spontaneous way of releasing that emotional energy!”

Dancer, choreographer and TV host, Louie Spence, said, “Whether it’s a pirouette or the cha cha cha, dancing makes me feel alive - and there’s nothing like great news to make me want to move! But I'm not the only one, with millions set to receive their Fairer Share bonus, we’re calling on the UK’s lucky huns to embrace their good news with a little shimmy, shake, or twirl to celebrate. Lean into it, darlings!”

Nationwide’s chief customer officer, Catherine Kehoe, said, “Our annual Fairer Share Payment is bigger than ever this year and we are proud to be able to pay over four million of our members £100 each. Whether the good news gets our members punching the air, jumping for joy or dancing in the living room, we can’t wait to hear about their reactions. Fairer Share is just one way that Nationwide, as a member-owned building society and not a shareholder-owned bank, is able to make a difference by giving back more.”

Nationwide’s new Fairer Share Payment goes to eligible members choosing Nationwide for their everyday banking, in addition to holding a qualifying savings or qualifying mortgage product. It will be paid directly into their Nationwide current account between 18 June and 4 July.

You can find out more about Nationwide’s Fairer Share payment here.

