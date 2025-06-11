Peach Appoints Javier Campos as Group Chief Technology Officer

​Peach, a leader in campaign automation technology, has appointed Javier Campos as group chief technology officer, effective 2nd June 2025. With a proven track record of global leadership in AI, AdTech and media, Javier joins the company to accelerate its vision of transforming advertising through intelligent automation and re-defining how production and distribution value chains for creative assets are managed.



“We’re at a pivotal moment in time where AdTech innovation is being redefined by artificial intelligence,” said Ben Regensburger, CEO of Peach. “Bringing Javier on board marks a major step forward in our commitment to delivering cutting edge solutions for brands, agencies and publishers worldwide”

Javier joins Peach with industry-leading AI expertise, having most recently served as Chief Information Officer at Fenestra, where he led AI-driven programmatic algorithms and automated optimisation platforms. His deep technical knowledge is complemented by strategic advisory roles, including his work with the Bank of England and Financial Conduct Authority’s AI Public-Private Forum.

Javier has built an impressive track record across the global AdTech and media ecosystem, having held senior technology leadership positions at Experian DataLabs (EMEA), Kantar-WPP (Global CTO), GroupM-WPP (EMEA CIO) and Havas (CTO). He began his career at Accenture, establishing a foundation in enterprise transformation that has informed his approach throughout his career.

As an established AI thought leader, Javier authored “Grow Your Business with AI” (2023) and has a forthcoming book “Autonomous Minds” scheduled for release in October 2025. Beyond his commercial roles, he contributes to AI safety research at the Cambridge AI Safety Hub, working to ensure safety protocols evolve alongside frontier AI models.

“I'm excited to join a company that not only embraces innovation but is re-defining what it means to be in the Creative AdTech ecosystem,” said Javier. “The opportunity at Peach to harness cutting-edge AI and data technologies while scaling a high-performing technology organisation is exactly the kind of challenge that energises me. Peach's commitment to innovation and operational excellence creates the perfect environment to deliver transformational results.”

Javier will join Peach's Executive Committee and oversee the company's technology leadership team. He is based in Cambridge, where he lives with his wife and four children.