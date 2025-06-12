senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

Meet the LBB & Friends Beach Sponsors: Peach

12/06/2025
97
Share
Blending automation, AI, and a global mindset, Peach returns to the LBB & Friends Beach to reimagine ad delivery and explore the future of creative campaigns

Top row left to right: Shelby Akosa - VP managed services; Elisabetta Pozzi - country sales manager and Ralph Hekmat - country manager DACH

Middle row left to right: Tej Rekhi - VP of product; Michiel Blonk - founder at Cape and Chris Jones - senior director, account management, EMEA

Bottom left to right: Javier Campos - group chief technology officer; Ben Regensburger - CEO; Zoë Smits - global marketing manager at Cape and Ross Priestley SVP - enterprise sales


Peach, alongside sister company Cape, is back on the LBB  & Friends Beach bringing smarter, faster, and smoother advertising workflows to the global stage. Their platform transforms complex ad delivery into streamlined simplicity - trusted by giants NestléUbisoftPhilipsHogarthSky and Publicis  This year in Cannes, Peach is keen to dive into big conversations around creativity, campaign efficiency, and how AI is reshaping the way great advertising gets made. They’re rolling in with SPF 50, oversized sunglasses, and the most on-brand tote bags on the Croisette , so be sure to find them on the beach!


Q> Who will be on the LBB Beach representing your company? Please provide their full name, job title and headshots

Ben Regensburger - CEO

Brandon Paine - chief revenue officer

Mathieu Brisset - SVP global sales

Shelby Akosa - VP managed services

Ross Priestley - SVP enterprise sales

Tej Rekhi - VP of product

Michiel Blonk - founder Cape and CEO Cape

Emily Young - senior director, account management, EMEA

Chris Jones - senior director, account management, EMEA

Ralph Hekmat - country manager DACH

Thorsten Rosam - sales director, DACH

Marie Terrier - country sales manager, France

Zoë Smits - global marketing manager

Elisabetta Pozzi - country sales manager, Italy, Spain, Portugal

Javier Campos - group chief technology officer

Joe Hollywood - head of product

Andrew Fox - chief design officer and head of marketing


Q> How are you hoping to connect with our community on The LBB & Friends Beach? Are there specific conversations you’re hoping to spark or trending topics you’re keen to explore?

We love talking about how we can help make advertising work great, and how AI is reimagining how the whole thing gets made.


Q> Are you hosting any events on LBB Beach, or elsewhere in Cannes during the week?

We are! We’re sponsoring the APA Pool Party on Wednesday and having a special lunch on Thursday. We’d love to meet over rosé so give us a shout if you’d like to join us.


Q> What are you most looking forward to about Cannes in 2025?

We are looking forward to all the talks with LBB, hanging out on yachts — and the final drinks of Friday on the beach ;)


Q> What are your top tips for newbies going to Cannes, the Lions and the LBB Beach for the first time?

It’s an amazing opportunity to meet people from throughout the wonderful ad industry — so don’t be shy… and pace yourself!


Q> Do you have any restaurant or bar recommendations in Cannes you’d like to share?

La Môme for drinks and Bobo for great Mediterranean food on the Croisette.


Q> Lastly, what is your packing essential for the week at Cannes Lions?

You’ll find us roaming the Croisette with SPF 50, oversized sunglasses and enough water — all packed in our very on-brand tote bags. Hydration and good vibes only!

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Peach
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Peach
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1