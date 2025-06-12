Meet the LBB & Friends Beach Sponsors: Peach

Top row left to right: Shelby Akosa - VP managed services; Elisabetta Pozzi - country sales manager and Ralph Hekmat - country manager DACH

Middle row left to right: Tej Rekhi - VP of product; Michiel Blonk - founder at Cape and Chris Jones - senior director, account management, EMEA

Bottom left to right: Javier Campos - group chief technology officer; Ben Regensburger - CEO; Zoë Smits - global marketing manager at Cape and Ross Priestley SVP - enterprise sales





Peach, alongside sister company Cape, is back on the LBB & Friends Beach bringing smarter, faster, and smoother advertising workflows to the global stage. Their platform transforms complex ad delivery into streamlined simplicity - trusted by giants Nestlé, Ubisoft, Philips, Hogarth, Sky and Publicis This year in Cannes, Peach is keen to dive into big conversations around creativity, campaign efficiency, and how AI is reshaping the way great advertising gets made. They’re rolling in with SPF 50, oversized sunglasses, and the most on-brand tote bags on the Croisette , so be sure to find them on the beach!





Q> Who will be on the LBB Beach representing your company? Please provide their full name, job title and headshots

​Ben Regensburger - CEO

​Brandon Paine - chief revenue officer

​Mathieu Brisset - SVP global sales

​Shelby Akosa - VP managed services

​Ross Priestley - SVP enterprise sales

​Tej Rekhi - VP of product

​Michiel Blonk - founder Cape and CEO Cape

​Emily Young - senior director, account management, EMEA

​Chris Jones - senior director, account management, EMEA

Ralph Hekmat - country manager DACH

​Thorsten Rosam - sales director, DACH

​Marie Terrier - country sales manager, France

​Zoë Smits - global marketing manager

​Elisabetta Pozzi - country sales manager, Italy, Spain, Portugal

​Javier Campos - group chief technology officer

​Joe Hollywood - head of product

​Andrew Fox - chief design officer and head of marketing





Q> How are you hoping to connect with our community on The LBB & Friends Beach? Are there specific conversations you’re hoping to spark or trending topics you’re keen to explore?

We love talking about how we can help make advertising work great, and how AI is reimagining how the whole thing gets made.





Q> Are you hosting any events on LBB Beach, or elsewhere in Cannes during the week?

We are! We’re sponsoring the APA Pool Party on Wednesday and having a special lunch on Thursday. We’d love to meet over rosé so give us a shout if you’d like to join us.





Q> What are you most looking forward to about Cannes in 2025?

We are looking forward to all the talks with LBB, hanging out on yachts — and the final drinks of Friday on the beach ;)



Q> What are your top tips for newbies going to Cannes, the Lions and the LBB Beach for the first time?

It’s an amazing opportunity to meet people from throughout the wonderful ad industry — so don’t be shy… and pace yourself!





Q> Do you have any restaurant or bar recommendations in Cannes you’d like to share?

La Môme for drinks and Bobo for great Mediterranean food on the Croisette.





Q> Lastly, what is your packing essential for the week at Cannes Lions?

You’ll find us roaming the Croisette with SPF 50, oversized sunglasses and enough water — all packed in our very on-brand tote bags. Hydration and good vibes only!