Partizan Signs Jack Brown

15/08/2025
Rising to popularity through music videos, Jack Brown has directed for renowned artists including The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Jorja Smith, Tom Misch and more

Partizan has welcomed directorJack Brown to its vibrant roster. A London native, Jack honed his skills with a master's in animation from the Royal College of Art and has gone on to become a successful director specialising in hand-crafted animation, spanning across 2D, stop-motion and puppetry. Rising to popularity through music videos, he’s directed for renowned artists including The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Jorja Smith, Tom Misch and more.

With a flare for humorous and heartfelt stories, Jack Brown is a unique storyteller who has lent his rich, detailed worlds and unique characters to brands including Amazon, McDonald’s, RSPCA, TEKLA and IKEA. He has also recently branched out into puppetry with his comedy short ‘BAZ & LAZ - Tasty Buddy’. Jack now joins Partizan with worldwide representation, including the US.

Duncan Gaman, executive producer, said, "I’ve long admired Jack’s work, rich with detail, alive with distinctive characters, and infused with a dreamy, effortlessly cool vibe. His hands-on artistry, paired with an infectious personality and deep industry know-how, makes him a perfect fit for Partizan Studio. We couldn’t be more excited to have him on board."

