Park Chan-wook Joins FilmLight Colour Awards Jury as 2025 Guest of Honour

Image credit: Park Chan-wook photo by Winnie Yeung @ Visual Voices, Image Courtesy of M+, Hong Kong

​FilmLight has revealed the first set of creatives lined up to judge the 2025 FilmLight Colour Awards, including South Korean film director, screenwriter and producer, Park Chan-wook, who has been named the 2025 Guest of Honour; Company 3 founder and CEO, Stefan Sonnenfeld; Apple+’s, The Studio cinematographer, Adam Newport; and many more.

Now in its fifth year, the FilmLight Colour Awards have quickly become an international platform for recognising excellence and artistry in colour grading. The 2025 edition will once again culminate in a ceremony held at EnergaCAMERIMAGE in November, celebrating the work of colourists across six categories: Theatrical Feature, Television Series/Episodic, Commercial, Music Video, Emerging Talent, and Spotlight. Submissions close on 31 July.

2025’s Guest of Honour and highly acclaimed film director, Park Chan-wook, is known for his bold visual storytelling and genre-defying narratives. He has captivated global audiences with landmark works such as Oldboy, The Handmaiden, and Decision to Leave.

“It’s a privilege to be Guest of Honour at this year’s awards,” said Park Chan-wook. “Colour is not just a visual element. It carries stories, characteristics, ideas, and even musical elements like harmony, counterpoint, rhythm, and tone. It can also create the illusion of touch or smell. That’s why I never want to leave the colourist’s room. How wonderful would it be if I could keep working on the colour of a single project for years."

Also joining this year’s panel is Stefan Sonnenfeld, founder and CEO of Company 3, widely regarded as one of the most influential colourists working today. Known for his collaborations with major directors across film and advertising, Stefan brings deep expertise and industry perspective. His portfolio includes iconic franchises such as Star Wars, Star Trek, Jurassic Park, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Transformers plus more recently Superman and F1.

“I am very excited to join this distinguished panel of judges,” commented Stefan. “I have been following the FilmLight Colour Awards since their inception and have been consistently impressed with the talented cinematographers and colourists chosen to evaluate the work. The Awards have done an excellent job of highlighting the artistry of colour grading, and I am thrilled to be part of that process this year."

FilmLight has also named the following international talent in its first wave of confirmed jurors:

Bojana Andrić, SAS – leading cinematographer and vice president of the Serbian Society of Cinematographers. Andrić has worked on feature films such as Follow Me, Love Cuts and Sweet Sorrow (awarded for cinematography) and her TV credits include Trail of the Beast (also awarded for cinematography), Pupin, Clinch and Andrija & Andjelka.

Douglas Dutton – Paris-based freelance colourist, Douglas works across commercials, music videos, series, and video games. In 2024, he won the FilmLight Colour Award in the Emerging Talent category for his work on the Baltic Harmonical Diffraction commercial.

Sylvester Fonseca, ISC – award-winning Indian cinematographer with over a decade of experience across advertising, cinema and OTT. His acclaimed work includes Amar Singh Chamkila, Kennedy (Cannes 2023), and standout projects like Lust Stories, Sacred Games, and Island City (Venice 2015). A sought-after talent in advertising, he’s behind campaigns for Fevicol, Dream11, and Ariel’s viral #ShareTheLoad. In 2024, he won his second Filmfare Award and was inducted into the Indian Society of Cinematographers (ISC), cementing his status as one of India's leading cinematographers.

Callan Green, ACS, NZCS – New Zealand–born, award-winning cinematographer with over 27 years of experience. Green’s recent credits include Nobody 2 (Universal), The Beekeeper 2, and several episodes of Netflix’s The Gentlemen. He was named New Zealand Cinematographer of the Year in 2024.

Philip Hambi – leading commercial colourist at Absolute in London. Philip has worked with some of the industry’s most celebrated directors and cinematographers for global brands including; Nike, Glenmorangie, Martini, Samsung, BMW, Lexus, Meta and Google. He collected his third Silver Arrow and third D&AD awards in 2025 for his contribution to Rich Hall’s stunning Riyadh Season film, Crawford Vs Madrimov: Everything Or Nothing.

Kim Ji-yong – highly acclaimed South Korean cinematographer and director known for his striking visual style and collaborations with top directors like Park Chan-wook and Hwang Dong-hyuk. He is best known for his recent work on Netflix’s popular TV Series, Squid Game, as well as films like Decision to Leave, A Bittersweet Life, and The Fortress.

Nadia Khairat Gomez – freelance colourist based between Berlin and Madrid working internationally across narrative, commercial, and music video formats. Gomez won the 2024 FilmLight Colour Award in the Music Video category for Brodka x Igo – Myślę sobie Ż, praised for its bold, emotional palette.

Petra Korner, AAC – award-winning cinematographer based in Europe and the US, Petra’s credits span high-end TV dramas such as A Discovery of Witches (Sky), His Dark Materials(HBO), and Shadow and Bone (Netflix), as well as feature films including The Wackness, The Informers starring Winona Ryder, Kim Basinger, Billy-Bob Thornton and Mickey Rourke; and Wes Craven’s My Soul To Take.

Andrea Leigh – Canadian-born senior colourist at Harbor, Leigh’s credits span major studio films such as Neil Blomkamp’s Elysium and Chappie; Immaculate (for which she received an HPA nomination); Nightbitch; as well as award-winning indies, Mandy, directed by Panos Cosmatos. Recent credits include Sirens by Molly Smith Metzler and Piece by Piece by Morgan Neville.

Fady Melek – senior colourist based in LATAM with over 20 years’ experience, best known for his work the official FIFA World Cup music video clips, such as Dreamers, performed by Jung Kook of BTS, and with over 30 feature films graded worldwide. In 2024, he received a Global Recognition Award™ and three Gold Telly Awards for Best Use of Colour.

Frida Marzouk, AFC – cinematographer whose international trajectory—from France to the US and across North Africa and the Middle East—combines technical rigor with a deeply emotional visual approach. Her work spans compelling narrative and documentary cinema, earning acclaim on the world festival circuit.

Adam Newport-Berra – cinematographer and director best known for his work on The Studio(Apple+), The Bear (pilot episode), Euphoria (final episodes, Season 1) and his breakthrough feature The Last Black Man in San Francisco. He has received multiple Cannes Lions and VMA nominations for Best Cinematography across commercials and music videos.

The remaining jury will be announced in the coming months with this year’s call for entries closing on 31 July. A shortlist will be announced in autumn and the winners unveiled at EnergaCAMERIMAGE in November.

