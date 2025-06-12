Nara Introduces Powerful New Feature Set

​Nara has announced a suite of innovative new features to further streamline media pipelines and enhance collaboration for creative teams. The new version of Nara includes advanced analytics tools, real-time transcoding capabilities, a smart new project management feature as well as tools for notes and comments to aid collaboration across teams and departments.

Nara enables creatives working with large media files to maximise efficiency by providing instant search tools, as well as accurate, bandwidth-friendly streaming of any media file, irrespective of its encoding or format. This allows users to seamlessly share and collaborate on the media at hand, without having to jump through common workflow ‘hoops’ we see in the industry today – saving facilities valuable time and money in the creative process.

“Nara is a relatively young solution and we are committed to working closely with our customers to bring new features that continue to enhance daily operations and efficiencies,” said Sam Lempp, Nara’s head of business development. “The latest tools and features have been developed in response to feedback and requests from the Nara user base, and we’re excited to showcase them to the industry.”

Through a new Analytics feature, Nara offers a powerful and intuitive way to understand and manage storage devices. It provides a detailed overview of its users’ systems, surfacing rich insights such as directory size, file age, volume capacity, and storage distribution by file type. Whether users are trying to locate large files, clear out unused data, or simply stay on top of disk usage, Nara equips them with the key information – all in a visually engaging interface that adapts to browsing location and displays dynamic graphs and contextual data in real time.

With Nara’s new Secure Client Review, users can now stream media directly to clients with complete security and guaranteed accuracy.

With enterprise-grade encryption and access controls to protect sensitive content, Nara’s advanced streaming technology ensures perfect colour reproduction and frame-accurate playback, so clients see exactly what is intended. Clients can leave time-coded notes and comments directly on the media – streamlining feedback and communication in the review process.

With Nara’s new Project Management feature, users can manage projects with precise control and flexibility. Nara provides a unified view across all storage locations, making media instantly accessible and searchable from a single interface. The platform's intuitive organisation system ensures that files are easy to locate and manage, regardless of where they're stored.

Plus, admin users have comprehensive control over team permissions, allowing them to: set granular project access levels for team members; enable or disable specific features based on user roles; configure custom workflows and permissions for different teams; and set custom colour pipelines on a project level with media rules, ACES, ARRI, RED and T-CAM v3.

With the new Consolidate and Transcode feature, Nara can now transcode any of its supported media files into the users’ desired format. Its powerful render engine supports exporting to over 130 codecs and formats, offering users complete flexibility in deliverables. Whether they need web-optimised files, broadcast-ready formats, or specialised codecs, Nara's transcoding capabilities ensure they can deliver exactly what's required. The system handles conversion between formats efficiently while maintaining the highest possible quality standards.

Nara has also added a Notes and Comments feature, which enables robust team collaboration through detailed timecode and shot based commenting. Users can add timestamped notes, technical feedback, and creative suggestions directly on shots within their projects. These comments are automatically organised into playlists, making it easy for team members to track feedback. Any project user can instantly access these playlists, ensuring that important notes and decisions are never lost.

It also includes advanced integration features for Baselight users, enabling team members to interact with their colourists within Baselight projects in real-time – streamlining the entire post-production process.

The new features will be rolled out worldwide shortly, and can be seen in action now by contacting the Nara team for a demonstration.

For more info or to get in touch for a demo, visit here.



