Paper Moose Appoints Hannah Day as Head of Production, Strengthening In-House Creative Capabilities

21/05/2025
The seasoned executive producer, known for work with Suncorp and Vodafone, will drive sustainable, client-focused production solutions for the Sydney-based agency

Independent B Corp Full Service Agency Paper Moose has announced the appointment of Hannah Day as its new head of production. Hannah joins Paper Moose from Hogarth Australia, where she served as executive producer. With over a decade of experience in both large-scale and independent agencies, she has led production across major brands including Suncorp Group, Vodafone, Subaru, and Nestlé.

In her new role, Hannah will spearhead the growth and evolution of Paper Moose’s production capabilities, ensuring the agency remains at the forefront of industry trends with smart, sustainable solutions. Her focus will be on delivering added value for clients at every stage of the production process.

“It’s important that clients feel just as proud of the way their work is produced as they do about the creative itself, so it’s awesome to be a part of a company that shares that vision,” said Hannah.

Paper Moose, founded initially as a production house, has always placed production at the heart of its business. The agency believes that having in-house production is essential to ensuring ideas pitched to clients are not only achievable within their budgets but also grounded in practical execution.

“With our origin story in entertainment, it's great to have such an incredible producer leading our production offering once more. I am looking forward to Hannah taking our craft to yet another level,” said Nick Hunter, founding CEO of Paper Moose.

Paper Moose continues to deliver impactful campaigns for clients such as Australian Ethical, ROLLiN Car Insurance, Klook, CSIRO, NSW Gov and the federal government. With a commitment to creative effectiveness, Paper Moose recently launched Moose Review, its own proprietary creative diagnostics tool.

