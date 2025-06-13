PHD UK, Mindshare and McDonald’s Win Big at the Festival of Media Global Awards 2025

PHD UK, Mindshare and McDonald’s were among the big winners at the Festival of Media Global Awards 2025 last night, as the revered awards programme recognised the best work of the past year in media.

The annual event’s 19th edition celebrated the top campaigns across APAC, LATAM, North America, MENA and EMEA, with particularly strong showings from the UK, USA, Germany, Canada and India.

Standout performers included PHD UK’s ‘If You're Into It, It's in the V&A’, which took the Campaign of the Year award, closely followed by Bupa’s Health Is (Initiative UK), Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation’s April’s Fools (Cossette Media), BMO - Bills Paid On Time (UM Canada) and Rainbow Wool (Mediaplus Germany). PHD UK also claimed Agency of the Year, with the Agency Network of the Year Award going to Mindshare.

The results in the Grand Prix categories - Campaign of the Year, Agency of the Year and Agency Network of the Year - were the closest the ceremony has ever seen, with fewer than four points separating the winners.

The top five agency winners were PHD UK, Mindshare India, MEDIAPLUS Germany, EssenceMediacomUS and Mindshare US, while the most-awarded brands were McDonald’s (with three Gold wins, one Silver and two Bronze), Dove (one Gold, two Silver and one Bronze) the V&A (three Gold, one Silver), British Heart Foundation (one Gold, two Silver and one Bronze) and Bupa (one Gold and two Silver).

The event, now in its 19th year, launched in 2007 as the Festival of Media Global Awards, giving the global media industry a platform to showcase the amazing work it produces. Every year, juries debate and award the best campaigns from all corners of the world, in a competition that sets benchmarks for the worldwide business.

One of this year’s judges, Josep Hernandez, senior director media and TCP for PepsiCo Europe commented, "In 2025, media will be the biggest growth driver for brands. I feel privileged having judged the Festival of Media Global Awards and being witness to how our industry has the potential to unleash unprecedented growth for all our categories."

Festival of Media CEO, Jeremy King, commented, “We had a brilliant line-up of judges and entrants this year, so competition was high. Huge congratulations to our big winners of the night, PHD UK, Mindshare and McDonald’s and a huge thank you to all our brilliant judges, without whom celebrations like this just couldn’t happen.”

Find the full list of this year’s winners here.