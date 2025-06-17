senckađ
Creative in association withGear Seven
Owen Wilson Has Nothing to Worry About with Delivery Platform Wolt

Directed by Nat Prisco of Arts & Sciences, the film highlights the ease and everyday value of Wolt+

Wolt, the technology company known for its local commerce platform, launches a new international campaign featuring Owen Wilson as its first-ever brand ambassador. Written and directed by Nat Prisco of Arts & Sciences and made in collaboration with MacWell & Talent Republic, the film highlights the ease and everyday value of Wolt+, the company’s popular membership program, available across all Wolt markets.

Owen, known for his laid-back, relatable humour, brings his signature charm to the start of a collaboration with Wolt - beginning with the campaign for Wolt+, the membership designed to help people save time and money and make everyday life a little easier, this summer.

Shot with cinematic precision and infused with Owen’s signature easy going delivery, the campaign rolls out this summer under the tagline 'Don’t Worry. About Delivery Fees.'

Director Nat Prisco says of this film, “It was important to allow Owen to be Owen and to protect the tone of the script with authentic casting, measured performances, and marrying all this with dynamic camerawork and a beautiful, cinematic film look that instantly reads as elevated comedy. I have been wanting to work with cinematographer Dion Beebe for years, so to collaborate with him and Owen on this project was an absolute dream. I would say I could die now, but that’s a stupid thing to say. Why would someone want to die after something really great happens to them?”

MacWell brought the teams together, as the lead agency on the campaign. “Owen felt like a perfect brand match,” says Andrew MacDonald, CEO at MacWell. “He’s instantly recognizable, gently funny, and feels like a friendly neighbour and part of your community.”

“Owen brings exactly the tone we love at Wolt - easy going, quietly confident, and relatable,” said Fredrik Lucander, vice president of growth, brand and ads at Wolt. “This campaign begins with Wolt+, but our partnership with Owen goes beyond one product. It’s about telling the broader story of how Wolt fits into people’s everyday lives - from food and groceries to so much more - in a way that feels useful, personal, and distinctly local.”

The campaign was filmed in Brisbane, Australia, and includes a hero spot, social cutdowns, occasion-based shorts, and key visuals. The rollout spans 25 countries across TV, cinema, and digital platforms.

